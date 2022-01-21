Selena Gomez announces alliance with Google to promote mental health in this way

United States.- Selena Gomezofficially launched its Rare Impact Foundation, which will be based on the well-being of mental health, in fact, she herself is a victim of the depression Y anxiety. But that’s not all, because it was associated with Google For this task.

