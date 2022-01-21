Selena Gomez announces alliance with Google to promote mental health in this way

United States.- Selena Gomezofficially launched its Rare Impact Foundation, which will be based on the well-being of mental health, in fact, she herself is a victim of the depression Y anxiety. But that’s not all, because it was associated with Google For this task.

Through her Instagram, the actress indicated to her more than 291 million followers that she will be a judge of the aforementioned company’s contest, which is one of the strongest contributors to Rare Impact Found.

For the last few years, I have been on a journey learning the best ways to take care of myself. I know firsthand how scary and lonely it can feel to face the pressures of the world alone, especially at a young age. That’s why I started the Rare Impact Fund with the goal of raising $100 million for mental health education, particularly in underserved communities. We’ve already supported more than eight amazing organizations expanding mental health education and it’s great to have Google join us in this mission.”

In addition to contributing to the ‘Rare Impact Fund,’ the theme for this year’s Doodle for Google student contest is “I care about…” Doodle for Google is an annual contest in which K-12 students draw their interpretation of a slogan for the opportunity to appear on the Google home page. I am excited to announce that I will be a judge for this year’s contest.

She further stated, “I am excited to announce that I will be a judge for this year’s contest. I love channeling my journey into my art and can’t wait to see students do the same. Visit the Doodle for Google website linked below to follow along.” the easy four-step submission process. I’m looking forward to reading your stories and seeing what you create.”