Seagram’s Hotel. The best of New York in the center of Madrid

Seagram’s Gin, the American gin, once again presents the Seagram’s Hotel to bring New York closer to its Spanish consumers. A fusion of musical, food and cocktails inspired by the city of New York.

The brand that since 2016 has moved New York to the main cities of the national territory, has chosen the Hotel Vincci Capitol from Madrid. The Madrid skyline will offer the first musical 100% in spanglish premiered in the capital, a brunch Broadway style and a cocktail bar of the famous NYC Dante.

The New York Show

Through a musical with the greatest hits of all time and the spanglish As the protagonist, it will involve a tour of New York City. A work directed by the New York artist Gilberto Rodriguez and accompanied by great artists.

Boradway Brunch

A show accompanied by a Broadway Brunch. A menu created by Stefano DiSilvestreCulinary Director of DAnto NYC since 2021.

Dante NYC

Finally, your customers will be able to taste cocktails brought directly from the Big Apple. Dante NYC after its reopening in 2015, it is still considered an institution; and it has become a refuge for renowned actors, writers and musicians, such as Bob Dylan, Al Pacino, Whoopi Goldberg or Matt Damon, who come to the bar to enjoy its exquisite and famous cocktails.