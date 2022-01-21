Scientists Discover New Tarantula Killer Parasite and Name It After Actor Jeff Daniels

“In Hollywood you don’t achieve success until you receive recognition from people who work in the field of parasitology,” joked the protagonist of ‘Arachnophobia’.

A group of researchers from the University of California at Riverside (USA) recently published a study in the Journal of Parasitology in which they describe a new type of parasite that causes the death of tarantulas and which was named ‘Tarantobelus jeffdanielsi ‘ in honor of the race of the actor and American producer Jeff Daniels.

It is one of more than 25,000 species of nematodes discovered to date. These parasitic worms constitute one of the most abundant groups of animals on Earth, and can be found in the most remote areas of the planet.

The ‘Tarantobelus jeffdanielsi’ it is the only one that seems to specialize in killing tarantulas, which, once infected, begin to exhibit strange behaviors, such as walking on tiptoe and not eating. The appendages that control its fangs also stop working.

“It can take months, because tarantulas don’t need to eat often. However, if they get this infection, they will starve“explained Adler Dillman, a parasitologist and lead author of the study.

Dillman and his team also discovered that Tarantobelus jeffdanielsi is hermaphroditic, producing its own sperm and eggs. On average, a single specimen of this species can produce 160 pups in the eleven days that their life span lasts.

Furthermore, the researchers found that the parasite only inhabits the tarantula’s mouth area. None were in the stomach nor did they appear to cause damage to the exterior of the spiders.

For his part, Jeff Daniels, who starred in the famous 1990 movie ‘Aracnofobia’, said he felt honored by this tribute to him and the film.

“It made me smile“said the actor, who jokingly concluded that “in Hollywood you don’t achieve success until you receive recognition from people who work in the field of parasitology.”