San Luis Potosí, first place to have games behind closed doors due to Covid-19

The women’s team will have at least two duels without fans and the men’s representative will await the new determinations

The Alfonso Lastras Ramirez Stadium will become the first Liga MX property to suspend meetings with the public, this due to the rebound in cases of COVID-19 that the potosina entity has presented in recent days.

Ricardo Gallardo Cardona, Governor of the State, announced the new sanitary measures to contain the highest peak of the new wave in San Luis Potosi, among which are the suspension of massive events with attendees.

The Alfonso Lastras Stadium, by government determination, will not be able to count on fans for the next 15 days imago7

“As I told you, the only thing that would be closed is the massive events. Soccer today would be the last game with people in these 15 days, the next game would be behind closed doors” commented Gallardo Cardona regarding the games of Atlético de San Luis.

These measures will come into force from next Monday, January 24, which means that the match that will be affected will be the match between Atlético de San Luis Femenil and América, to be played next Friday, January 28.

The Potosí team, in its men’s branch, will go into recess for the FIFA Date and will play again at home until February 12 against Toluca, so they must wait for the measures adopted by the entity for that date and know if they will remain the doors of the Alfonso Lastras closed to the general public or will allow them a certain capacity.

Tonight’s commitment, against the Bravos de Juárez, will be played at 75 percent of the capacity of the Potosí stadium.

Other entities of the Mexican Republic have also adopted new measures. Nuevo León, where Tigres and Rayados play their duels, reduced the capacity of their venues to 30 percent.

In turn, according to what was announced by Liga MX for this Matchday 3, the only stadiums that can be at 100 percent capacity are the Azteca Stadium for America vs. Atlas and the University Olympic for the clash between Pumas and Tigres.