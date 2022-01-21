Samsung confirms Unpacked event in February and anticipates the imminent combination of the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series

Samsung has confirmed that it will hold an Unpacked event in February 2022, although without exact date. However, the most interesting thing is that it advances the combination of the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series.

The teaser shared very clearly shows two smartphones getting closer to each other until eventually merging into one:

TM Roh, President of Samsung Electronics, confirmed in a post that Samsung will hold an Unpacked event next month. The most interesting thing is that the top executive highlights the innovation that the Galaxy Note series brought to the market at its launch in 2011. According to Roh, the Note series “created a legacy where a big screen is now the standard”, and also highlights the innovation that the S-Pen meant “it made it possible to link creativity with productivity”.

That’s why, writes Roh, Samsung is aware that many were surprised when a new Galaxy Note was not launched last year, and according to him, the company has not forgotten these experiences that users like.

That’s why, as Samsung has done with each evolution of Galaxy smartphones, they are once again about to rewrite the rules of the industry, explains Roh, with “the most remarkable S-series device ever created”.



Leaked render of the alleged Galaxy S22 Ultra, spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note

A camera “rule the night” with the best photos taken with a smartphone, power, speed and the Galaxy experience “smartest” are Roh’s promises for the new Samsung device.

The most interesting thing is that the executive ends with the phrase “Get ready for the ultimate Ultra experience”, which practically confirms what has been an open secret for months: the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note, with the integration not only of its well-known angular aesthetic but also with the integration of the S-Pen.

We will know all the details next month.