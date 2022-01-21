Salma Hayek surprises on Instagram in a diving suit

Salma Hayek, a Mexican actress, states through her Instagram account that “some people run, others box. I just like to visit the fish #diving #oceanlife.”

Hakey has been very active on social networks, especially Instagram, where her most recent photos sweep the audience and are filled with likes.

Salma Hayek Pinault, Mexican actress, businesswoman and producer, every time she interacts with her followers, she does so en masse, because her lifestyle and charisma place her as one of the famous pampered not only by Mexicans, but by It is also recognized worldwide.

What is Salma Hayek’s Instagram?

Salma Hayek (@salmahayek) revolutionized her Instagram account in the last few hours. The 5 posts of stories and photos reached more than 2 million 409 million 053 interactions among his followers.

Two months ago, the director Chloe Zhao and the actor Adam Sandler were the guests of the Mexican Salma Hayek, at the unveiling ceremony of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which is located right in front of the Chinese Theater box office .

Also at the event was Eric Garcetti, Mayor of Los Angeles. Zhao, winner of the Oscar, directed Salma in Eternals and Sandler shared with the Veracruz in the two tapes of They are like children and they have become good friends.

The star of the Mexican, is close to the Chinese Theater, the famous Hollywood Boulevard. Many Hispanic people attended the ceremony to support the Veracruzana.

