Rupert Grint: The Harry Potter actor talks about the “complicated” relationship with Rowling: “I don’t necessarily agree with everything he says”

Rupert Grint compared JK Rowling to an aunt he doesn’t “necessarily agree” with, addressing his “complicated” relationship with the author.

The British actor is among the Harry Potter stars who have spoken out against Rowling in the past regarding her views on trans people.

In 2020, Grint was joined by her former co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson and issued a response statement that read, “I strongly support the trans population and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers.

“Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all have the right to live with love and without being judged.”

In the ‘What I’ve Learnt’ column of The Times on Saturday, January 15, Grint explained that his current relationship with Rowling was complex.

“I compare JK Rowling to an aunt,” he said.

“I don’t necessarily agree with everything my aunt says, but she’s still my aunt. It’s complicated.

Grint recently reunited with his Harry Potter teammates at Return to Hogwarts (HBO)

Last year, Grint defended her decision to speak out in support of the trans population following Rowling’s comments.

“I am enormously grateful [por] everything he has done. I think she’s extremely talented, and I mean, clearly, her works are great.” “But yeah, I think you can also have a lot of respect for someone and still not agree with things like that.”

Grint recently reunited with his Harry Potter castmates for an anniversary special titled Return to Hogwarts.

While Rowling did not appear in person along with the cast, she was shown in a VT, while several actors also spoke about the writer’s impact.

The actress who played Luna Lovegood, Evanna Lynch, this week dismissed rumors of a “breakup” between Rowling and the film’s cast, saying that while everyone on set had “firm beliefs,” they weren’t treating her coldly.

In a recent interview, Emma Watson admitted that she was “caught off guard” by a particular comment made by Grint during the reunion special.