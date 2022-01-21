Rumor: Jennifer Garner is angry at Ben Affleck for blaming her for his alcoholism

We know Ben Affleck for his roles in films like Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, The Last Duel – 86% and The Way Back – 92%. However, he has recently been in the spotlight not because of his contributions to the film industry, but because of a scandal that has been circulating for some time about him and his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner, who we saw in popular films like If I were 30 – 64%, Yes today! – 45%, Magic Park – 35% and Kill or Be Killed – 14%.

Affleck, who is now dating Jennifer Lopez, was previously married to Jennifer Garner for 10 years before the couple announced their separation in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in 2018, and since then, the two seemed to be at peace as they had maintained a solid and civil co-parenting agreement for the benefit of their three children: violet, seraphine Y Samuel. However, a recent comment by the actor provoked the anger of the public, because in this he implies that garner is to blame for his alcoholism.

The interpreter declared in an interview with Howard Stern that his alcohol addiction worsened while he was still married to garnerWell, according to his arguments, he drank because he was not at all happy in his marriage. Even if Jennifer Garner did not come out to give any comment directly to the media about the matter, a source close to the actress shared with Touch Weekly what she thought and felt about her ex-partner’s accusatory comments, and from what she says, we know that Jennifer did not take very well the words of Affleck. These were his words:

Jen isn’t particularly happy with Ben’s words about why they got divorced. He gave an interview saying that he felt ‘trapped’ in the marriage, Jen wouldn’t have used that phrase or opened up like that. It was respectless. If you think about it, it’s kind of a slap in the face for Jen and her kids.

When Ben He made the statements that caused the whole problem, the hate messages against the actor were not long in coming, because the public blamed him that when they were still married, she supported him when he had relapses and helped him with his rehabilitation. In any case, the interpreter of Batman decided not to sit idly by in the face of attacks from the media and social networks. In an appearance on the show Jimmy Kimmel Live, Affleck He insisted that his comments had been completely taken out of context and assured that he would never say a bad word about his ex-wife. He clarified that his intention was never to blame garner and that the treatment towards her has always been with respect. His words on the show were as follows:

I mentioned how much we respect and care for each other, and we care about our children and put them first. They said that I had blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism and that I was trapped in this marriage. It made me look like the worst, most insensitive, stupid, horrible guy.

From the perspective of Jennifer Garner, all this must sound like an excuse of Affleck so as not to face the responsibility of the weight of their words. Until now, the actress has not personally expressed her opinion on this, but it is almost certain that she is disappointed to realize how little respect her ex-husband had for her and their children, whom she somehow involved with her statements. in the lawsuit.

