‘Rocky’ star Carl Weathers once told co-star Sylvester Stallone that he wasn’t a good actor

Sylvester Stallone had a lot to prove to many when he made Rocky. In addition to proving to the producers that he was a viable leading man for the film, he also had to prove himself to his own co-stars. Veteran actor Carl Weathers, for example, admitted he wasn’t that impressed with Stallone’s performance when they met.

Carl Weathers was originally not wanted for Apollo Creed

Carl Times | Jesse Grant/Getty Images

It may be hard for some to imagine anyone other than Carl Weathers in the role of Apollo Creed. But the actor wasn’t the studio’s first choice to play the character. In fact, Weathers revealed that he wasn’t the studio’s choice at all.

“You’d think when you do something that successful, you’d think, ‘Oh man, they must have really wanted it, he was so good at it,'” Weathers confided on The Rich Eisen Show. “No. They didn’t want me. They wanted nothing to do with me because I was nobody.”

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/S490IPji_ts?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

At the time, Weathers revealed that he was just a fairly new actor trying to make a career for himself. When Weathers’ agents got him the script for Rocky, the actor was told that the producers really didn’t want to meet him.

However, after much fussing and pleading, Weathers was finally able to read the part. But the audition didn’t go as Weathers planned.

How Carl Weathers told Sylvester Stallone he wasn’t a good actor to his face

Carl Weathers finally found himself reading the script with Rocky stars alongside Sylvester Stallone himself. But Stallone was also virtually unknown at the time. So when Weathers was introduced to his future co-star, he was unaware that he was auditioning with the lead.

“I was introduced [Sylvester Stallone], the writer,” revealed Weathers. “He walks into the room, comes out of some hallway somewhere, and sits down. They introduce, ‘Well, this is the writer of the script.’ So I’m reading with him.”

Weathers and Stallone would then begin rehearsing lines from the script, with the former going to great lengths to secure Apollo.

“I’m on my feet, I’m biting my teeth,” he recalled. “I have all this energy going. And in the end, reading, it’s like, calm down. It’s like crickets, man.

Due to the muted reaction, Weathers thought he had left a negative impression and lost the part. Weathers would later prematurely blame Stallone for his performance.

“I’m really nervous because I think I screwed up the interview and I screwed up the audition. So I’m like, ‘You know, if you get me a real actor, I could do a lot better,’” Weathers recalled. “And Stallone looks at me like, ‘This idiot, who is he? Who does he think he is?'”

But Weathers thinks that outburst could have further helped him land the role.

“From what I know, from what I’ve heard, one thing Sly always said was, ‘He was so cocky he knew he could do the part,'” Weathers recalled. “But I wasn’t being arrogant, I was nervous, man. I wanted the part!”

Carl Weathers Didn’t Think ‘Creed’ Was a True ‘Rocky’ Sequel

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/Uv554B7YHk4?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

When Creed came out, Weathers had his own thoughts on the series.

Although he did not appear in the film, Weathers still felt like he was a part of Michael B. Jordan’s sports drama.

“With this movie, I’m close to her without being close at all,” Weathers told The Hollywood Reporter.

However, he did not see it as a sequel to the Rocky movies he was once an integral part of.

“I don’t think I would call it a sequel,” Weathers confided. “In my mind, it is its own entity. I think it stands on its own.”

RELATED: Sylvester Stallone Got a Tattoo of His Wife to Cover His Wounds