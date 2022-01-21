Robert Pattinson regrets his comments on The Batman

Some comments made by Robert Pattinson in the middle of filming The Batman did not sit well with DC Comics fans and the actor now rectifies.

star batman is something very serious, because there are a lot of fans of the character of DC Comics who are waiting for a shocking movie. So Robert Pattinson he must watch his words in all the interviews he does until the big premiere, luckily it seems that he has already learned not to joke about the dark knight.

The shooting of batman it was problematic because they had to stop halfway because of the pandemic. Also, the actor Robert Pattinson He said he didn’t exercise during the quarantines, so it worried fans a lot who thought we would see a BruceWayne too skinny.

Now the actor wanted to make things clear in an interview:

“That really came back to haunt me. I always think it’s really embarrassing to talk about how you’re working out. I think it’s like something English. Unless you’re in the most incredible shape, where people are genuinely curious and say, How did you achieve physical perfection? or whatever”.

“You’re playing Batman. You have to exercise. I think he was also doing the interview when he was in lockdown, in England and was in a lower exercise gear. It’s the same as saying in an interview when I was about 21 years old that I didn’t wash my hair. It just keeps going for 15 years.” concludes Robert Pattinson.

Now we can see a new shocking trailer where Robert Pattinson shows up in an enviable way. So fans of DC Comics They have nothing to fear, since they will surely be amazed by everything they have prepared.

The movie batman from Matt Reeves It will be released on March 4, 2022. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.