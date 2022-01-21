Robert Downey Jr. would return to Marvel in Thor: Love and Thunder; these are the tests

Without a doubt one of the moments that marked the fans of Marvel was the sacrifice iron man made in Avengers: Endgame to save the world from the threat of Thanos putting on the GInfinity Gauntlet and snapping his fingers to erase all the devastation he had caused on Earth.

This participation meant Goodbye Robert Downey Jr. to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) to the endearing character that he embodied since 2008 and who managed to gather the most powerful heroes in the universe into a group. With the death of Tony Stark, he gave the post to other avengers as those in charge of peace reigning on the planet.

With the MCU Phase 4 We have seen impressive productions both in the cinema and on television that exploit the stories of characters who had not been so prominent before the leadership of Iron Man, Captain America or Black Widow. However, one of them would be back -despite all predictions- in one of the films that premieres this year.

In July 2022 it will hit the big screen Thor: Love and Thunderr, the fourth installment of the God of Thunder starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, who will take on a greater role in this film by becoming Lady Thor. As many will remember, the Asgaardian is one of the avengers initials that is still in force along with Hawkeye and Hulk and the first to have a fourth film of his own.

The fourth Thor movie opens on July 6. Photo: Special

Taika Waititi spoiler

Recently part of the plot was leaked of this film and it was not the fault of insiders or journalists, but of the actor himself Taika Waititi, who in the saga of Thor gives life to the gkorg warrior. And it is that during a live broadcast with his Instagram followers, the 46-year-old New Zealand director showed part of the script unaware of the major spoiler that was about to be revealed.

The Twitter user Phase Zero – MCU caught the moment and posted on his personal account the page of the script in which Tony Stark/Iron Man lines appear in the film. According to the scene shown, this will hold a conversation with Thor, in which the Norse god will ask how is it that he is still alive if he himself saw him die.

Then, the billionaire replies that everything is thanks to science, but alerts him that thanos has returnedor. It is then that Tony puts on the superhero costume again and tells Thor that all those who died are back, so The Avengers have to unite once again.

So far Marvel has not commented on the alleged leak of the script by Waititi, so the only thing left is to wait for him to release a Thor: Love and Thunder first trailer or, the synopsis, to try to discover if next July 6 we will witness the return of Iron Man in Phase 4 of the UCM.

