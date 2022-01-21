Robert Downey Jr. would return to Marvel in Thor: Love and Thunder and will be released in theaters on July 6

Undoubtedly one of the moments that marked Marvel fans was the sacrifice that Iron Man made in Avengers: Endgame to save the world from the threat of Thanos by putting on the Infinity Gauntlet and snapping his fingers to erase all the devastation he had caused. on earth.



That participation meant the goodbye of Robert Downey Jr. to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) to the endearing character that he embodied since 2008 and who managed to bring together the most powerful heroes in the universe in a group. With the death of Tony Stark, he handed over the baton to other Avengers as those responsible for peace reigning on the planet.

With Phase 4 of the UCM we have seen impressive productions both in film and on television that exploit the stories of characters who had not previously been so prominent before the leadership of Iron Man, Captain America or Black Widow. However, one of them would be back -despite all predictions- in one of the films that premieres this year.

In July 2022, Thor: Love and Thunder will hit the big screen, the fourth installment of the God of Thunder starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, who will take on a greater role in this film by becoming Lady Thor. As many will remember, the Asgaardian is one of the initial Avengers that is still in force along with Hawkeye and Hulk and the first to have a fourth film of his own.



Part of the plot of this film was recently leaked and it was not the fault of insiders or journalists, but of the actor Taika Waititi himself, who in the Thor saga brings the warrior Korg to life. And it is that during a live broadcast with his Instagram followers, the 46-year-old New Zealand director also showed part of the script without realizing the big spoiler he was about to reveal.

The Twitter user Phase Zero – MCU caught the moment and spread the script sheet in which the lines of Tony Stark/Iron Man appear in the film on his personal account. According to the scene shown, he will have a conversation with Thor, in which the Norse god will ask him how he is still alive if he himself saw him die.

Taika Waititi leaked Tony Stark’s return in Thor: Love and Thunder! This script from the director’s IG live is totally, 100%, definitely real. Ofcourse. Ofcourse. Not. pic.twitter.com/fwHdifm8hK — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) January 16, 2022

Then the billionaire replies that it’s all thanks to science, but alerts him that Thanos has returned. It is then that Tony returns to the superhero costume and tells Thor that all those who died are back, so the Avengers have to unite once again.

Until now, Marvel has not commented on the alleged leak of the script by Waititi, so the only thing left is to wait for him to release a first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder or, the synopsis, to try to discover if next July 6 we will witness the return of Iron Man in Phase 4 of the UCM.