Riot Games multifactor authenticator: how to activate it and what it is for

If there is something that we have to take care of in the world of the Internet, beyond our personal and confidential data, it is the security of all those accounts that we use daily on any platform.

Whether it’s a password for a social network, the user of a video game or the email for a sweepstakes; All of this data is very sensitive and we need to protect it, and Riot Games knows that.

The developer has announced the creation of its own Riot Games authenticator that applies to all of the company’s games, from League of Legends, the one with the largest player base, to VALORANT.

Multi-factor authentication for Riot Games accounts is here https://t.co/gk5riNv7wR – Ricardo Kails (@RicardoKails) January 20, 2022

What is multi-factor authentication?



You may be used to verifying your login on Steam, or on another platform gaming, as well as on Twitch to see your favorite content creators, and it is something that, in short, Riot Games has imitated with this authenticator.

In essence, it is a security measure that allows access to a person’s account only when different forms of validation are used, and ensure that the one who logs in is the verified person.

From now on, in any Riot Games game we can activate the multifactor authenticator, which allows us to shield our account and choose which authentication methods we use to log in.

Riot Games has also developed a question and answer article on how to enable the authenticator, but basically you need to validate your email and once done follow these steps:

How to activate the authenticator