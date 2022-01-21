Rihanna appears in a diamond lingerie dress and falls in love with her fans

The last Instagram post of Rihanna has left all his followers more than excited, and it is that the Barbadian singer She looked spectacular in a diamond lancer dress, which is part of her new business project, a clothing line exclusively for women.

The second richest woman in entertainment world in 2021, launched its lingerie brand on the market, Savage X Fenty, which is made up of underpants, panties, bras, bodysuits and pajamas aimed at highlighting the beauty of women, at an affordable cost.

You can read: Rihanna, the second richest woman in the world of entertainment

The ‘fashion queen’ Without a doubt, she lives up to her nickname, which is why she has posed with different garments that make up her beautiful women’s collection, such as the dress with straps and diamonds with which she fell in love with her more than 281 thousand followers with whom she has in her Instagram. Look here.

For the publicity of each one of the models of this women’s fashion capsule, the singer of Rude Boy is working next to the Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, with whom she recently published another beautiful and attractive photograph, where both are sitting in an armchair.

lourdes and rihanna They showed the singer’s new lingerie collection on a motel couch. “Release the bad guy inside you…”, the brand’s official account captioned the image of the two stars for almost five million followers. You can see the image in this link.

The Fenty beauty creator She stunned in a light pink and yellow two-piece lingerie set that highlights her stunning curves; while 25-year-old Lourdes Leon posed in red lace lingerie with a mesh robe on top.

Lourdes’ wavy blue and brown hair was styled in sleek pigtails that fell down her back and across her chest as she gazed into the camera while dramatically applying makeup to highlight her stunning features. The offspring of the superstar, whose father is Carlos Leon, accessorized with a chunky silver choker and a pair of classic black stilettos.

Keep reading: Rihanna falls in love with her followers with a daring look

Rihanna showed the variety of the collection of the Valentine’s Day showing off her enviably toned curves in a pale pink bustier and matching pants adorned with orange flowers. The Umbrella hitmaker’s sleek mullet was bleached at the bottom and dyed a peachy-pink hue to coordinate with her garments’ feminine color palette.