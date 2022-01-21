Review – Belle, what if social media was an anime world?

While the idea of ​​the metaverse seems to take on more and more… “sense” in the real world, we can’t help but imagine everything that this dream-digital space can take from the movies and television series that we have been consuming for years. Probably the first reference that comes to mind is Ready Player One, because it was the most recent and massive approach that Hollywood has shown us. However, there are hundreds of digital worlds that have been built around the idea of ​​a metaverse in comics, video games, cartoons, and of course anime.

From the Digital Monster of Digimoneven the acclaimed Sword Art Online, several animes have shown us the Japanese version of a virtual world where, mainly, video games are the driving vehicle of the story. Unfortunately it seems that Japanese animation has been left out of the conversation, reflection and references about everything that has been said about the metaverse in recent months. Luckily, the most recent film of Mamoru Hosoda (look2018), It allows us to contemplate the particular vision of the East on the digitalization of daily life, without leaving behind the comedy and kitsch that we love so much about anime.. A powerful combination, with incredible visuals for IMAX screens and a touch of fairy tale. Without further ado, I invite you to learn a little more about belle.

Suzu Naito is a high school girl who has lived haunted by the death of her mother for more than 10 years. This event has affected virtually all of her relationships with her friends and family, so she desperately seeks to keep her existence completely anonymous. Away from everyone around her, Suzu has found a refuge in art to express her emotions, but while her drawing allows her to move forward little by little, there is another activity that paralyzes her and completely throws her out of control: the singing. Suzu can’t sing, and it destroys her inside.

While our protagonist can’t find a reason to smile again, Japan enjoys a virtual world like never before imagined. U is a kind of social network that allows anyone to be reborn and start a new life…metaphorically, of course. To create an account in U, the user must connect biometrically through a special accessory that takes data from the user’s body and mind to create an avatar with the best hidden qualities of the interested person. When Suzu accesses U of her for the first time, her avatar manifests itself as that of a beautiful young woman with pink hair and an angelic face, with a wonderful voice that enchants billions of users from the first minutes; but that also allows the girl to sing again without the fear that torments her in reality.

belle tells two very different stories, taking advantage of the duality of universes and the characteristics of each one. While in the real world we find a Suzu who manages to reconnect with herself because of her new virtual personality, in the digital world we see a fable about trends in social networks, the creation of idols and a nice long distance relationship between people who have never been in the same room. belle It shows us how our life is no longer only in our physical form, and that our online actions also help us shape our personality and overcome our problems.

Between fairy tale and teenage drama, belle manages to narrate two exciting stories; with some flaws in the construction of certain characters and events, but with enough heart to tie the audience. In a very similar way to look, director Mamoru Hosoda gets a lot of growth for the protagonist, especially when we see her in the real world interacting with the people she has kept so much distance from in recent years. A solid script, relatable personalities, and an emotional conflict strong enough to sustain the entire film. But above all, a complex and real journey, inspired by the sadness of loss and the pain of grief.

Fortunately belle It is not a science fiction story where our protagonist must face the evil creator of U to prevent him from controlling the whole world, and it is not a film where technology has completely alienated the population and reality is about to collapse. . In fact, when the characters are outside of U they behave normally: they go to school, play sports and go out to eat with their friends; no one is desperate to connect and there is no suicide mission waiting for them on the Internet.

On the other hand, virtual history fully appeals to the fantasy and emotions of billions of people. likes and massive events around a virtual character. inside u, belle is basically a princess combined with Ariana Grande, with millions of fans and an almost equal number of detractors. As if the above were not enough, the theme of the princess is taken so literally that from one moment to another the film seems like a remake in anime of the Beauty and the Beastwith everything and a scene to the Ancient Fable and a count against the clock to reverse a “curse”. In the end, the virtual story has repercussions in reality, but the way we got to that point does not match the development of the protagonist, which ends up forcing the outcome a bit.

There is a central event that manages to unite Suzu with Belle, and that ends up giving clarity to the life of the protagonist. To get to that point, the U-story unfolds in the style of Sword Art Online, with cartoonish heroes that are completely out of tune with the drama and a rushed resolution that doesn’t feel like an element of the “real” part. Although the virtual story is never a serious thing, what affects the film is that from this part comes the moment that defines the protagonist and that unleashes her new virtues. In the end it works, but it could have been more emotional… wow, it could be two movies or a virtual part more substantial on a dramatic level and less accommodating.

However, this light-hearted narrative of the virtual world responds to the need to expose the differences between the two universes. On the one hand, the real world in belle it is sober, with natural colors and landscapes that beautifully portray a contemporary Japanese city; details that are lost in the huge buildings or the dozens of people that surround Suzu and company. While the virtual side is a city full of lights and neon colors, with hundreds of unique characters and figures that defy the imagination. belle offers a particular vision of the Internet, where anime took over the structure of the network, where each video, image and audio materializes in the skies to provide an extrasensory show to users. U is a dream world, a metaverse that seems created by Studios Ghibli, with the ability to lift our spirits in an extraordinary way.

As a technology enthusiast, U catches without leaving us in the uncertainty of its dangers or the threat of an apocalyptic future because of technology. belle commitment to show a virtual reality that can live in parallel to the real world, with benefits and consequences for both universes. U invites you to be a new person, but actually exposes your users as they want to be in reality. All this while as an audience we are amazed by its combination of colors, ideas and visuals that take full advantage of an IMAX screen. belle It is a beauty and one of the few opportunities we have to immerse ourselves with such magnitude in anime in the cinema.

And just as the visuals end up capturing us, the music also plays a fundamental role in this story. Belle manages to convey all the feelings imprisoned in Suzu’s body, which ends up making her one of the biggest stars in this virtual world. But the music also works to direct the characters to the right places, bring them together and forge unbreakable bonds. Belle is an artist who goes viral in a matter of hours, but her success is not the result of a horrible cover or a song designed to succeed on TikTok, Belle triumphs because of the feelings that she evokes when she sets foot for the first time in a world where she can be herself, without fear of life and without regrets.. Belle is the essence of the Internet, the fairy tale that we were once promised.

The good

The Japanese vision of a metaverse that has not destroyed humanity

Stunning visuals and extraordinary music

Great story in the real world

the opportunity to see belle in IMAX

climax song

The bad

The story in the virtual world is not so good

The ending can feel rushed

Verdict

Studio Chizu and Mamoru Hosoda demonstrate their enormous talent through a charming story, with its good touches of humor and science fiction, but with a clear fairy tale base that invites us to leave with our hearts in our hands after the show. . belle arrives in Mexico to be enjoyed on the biggest screen you have available. Without a doubt, this is a show worth being a part of.