Renault Kwid 2023: Features, photos and information

The Renault Kwid 2023 presents its long-awaited update. The smallest model of the brand notably transforms its design, receives a good handful of novelties in the cabin and, most importantly, reinforces its level of safety with the introduction of electronic stability control.

Presented for the moment in Brazil, the Renault Kwid 2023 finally shows the same face as its variant made in India. The front features sharper features, a more colorful grille and lighting divided into two pieces; now all versions will include LED daytime running lights. At the rear there are bumper tweaks and new skulls, now LED.

The changes to inside they are more discreet, but seek to increase the feeling of quality. There is a new decorative finish for doors, handles and gear lever, as well as an infotainment system with a larger screen —now 8″— and a “digital” instrument panel, which is supported by LED lighting and a new cluster. monochrome.

The most relevant novelty is the extra dose of safety. In addition to offering four airbags, the Renault Kwid 2023 will now also include electronic stability control, hill start assist, tire pressure monitor and seat belt reminder for all five seats. This equipment will be standard for all versions.

The mechanical offer does not change. The Kwid retains its 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine, capable of generating 66 hp and 69 lb-ft, associated with a five-speed manual transmission. Among its outstanding elements is a height of 185 mm free from the ground, with an entry angle of 24.1º and 41.7º exit.

There will be an electric Renault Kwid in Latin America

Along with the presentation of face lift of the Kwid, Renault confirms the launch of a fully electric E-TECH version this year. Its presentation has been confirmed, for the moment, only for Brazil, although it is very likely to see it in Mexico given the electrification efforts of the French firm in our country.

Renault has not talked about engines or batteries, it has only specified that it will have an electric motor developed for Brazilian conditions. It is very likely that it will inherit the configuration of the Dacia Spring EV, that is, a 44 hp and 92 lb-ft motor, powered by a 26.8 kWh battery, enough to travel up to 225 km per charge.

In the coming months we will know more about the possible arrival of the Kwid E-TECH in Mexico. Meanwhile, the face lift of the traditional version should be reaching our streets with the change of model-year, that is, towards mid 2022.