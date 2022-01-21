Renault Grand Austral could be the replacement for Koleos: what we know

The first spy photos of the model that will take over from the popular Renault Koleos, the Grand Austral 2023, came to light.

The diamond brand is already working on the possible Renault Koleos replacement for Europe. Thus, the first spy photos of the future came to light Grand Austral 2023, which will arrive ‘stepping strong’ thanks to its seven seats and ample interior space.

That said, the future Renault Grand Austral 2023 It will compete directly with models such as the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, Seat Tarraco and Skoda Kodiaq. It will essentially be characterized by having a elongated rear overhang.

Although they revealed three models with enough camouflage, the last of them, by perspective, seems slightly different.

Future model: what we know

Although not very noticeable, the wheelbase will be slightly larger and its overhang will also increase, for this reason its size. It may be about about 200mm more, which will be focused on these two areas.

In fact, it is possible to show that the rear pillar and the wing are significantly larger, due to the addition of a third row of seats. It is one of the big differences with the current and popular Renault Koleos.

Anyway, its just getting started and you might be extend for a period of one year, because the company intends to start with its production in May 2023. If so, marketing could start in September of the same year.

On the other hand, the new Renault Austral It will be the brand’s next compact SUV, and will sit between the current Koleos and Captur within the range. The most important thing will be the substitute for the well-known Kadjar.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Renault Kwid 2023, now with stability control and a new face in Latin America

Sandy Garcia Tarazona.



