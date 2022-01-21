Remastered Collection delayed on Nintendo Switch

Today we have been able to know an updated launch window of one of the most anticipated games by Nintendo Switch players. In this case, we are talking about Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection, confirmed a while ago for the hybrid console. Remember that it includes Life is Strange Remastered and Before the Storm Remastered.

We will have to wait longer for Life is Strange

Recently, it has been shared that this game is officially delayed until later in 2022 on Nintendo Switch. In this way, fans will have to wait a little longer due to the challenges of the pandemic. It will be available on other platforms this February 1.

“We’re sorry to share that the Nintendo Switch versions of the games have been slightly delayed and will need a bit more time until they’re ready, so we’re releasing later this year,” they share in the statement. You have it below.

An update from the Life is Strange team pic.twitter.com/gLx8uK0e4v — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) January 20, 2022

We’ll be watching for more details to be shared between now and the release date available right now. Meanwhile, what do you think of the news? Are you looking forward to this premiere? Feel free to share it in the comments. Finally, in case you are interested, we leave you with the link to our full coverage of the game.

The premise of this collection

Enjoy the story of this BAFTA award-winning franchise, now remastered with stunning graphics and enhanced motion capture animation. Play as Max Caulfield, a photographer who can rewind time to save her best friend Chloe Price from a violent altercation. Soon, both will be involved in the investigation of the mysterious disappearance of their classmate Rachel Amber, which will end up revealing the dark side of Arcadia Bay.

