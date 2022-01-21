Relive the retro magic with these titles from the Netflix catalog

Today is Netflix Friday at Chevere.life! So this time we join the retro wave to bring you the most iconic movie and serial comedies of the 80s, 90s and early 2000s for your weekend of laziness.

Starting today you have an appointment with your phone, tablet or computer to mitigate the stress of this week. So get comfortable, take off your shoes and wear your favorite pajamas so you can enjoy this selection that we dusted off exclusively for you.

Now, without further ado, prepare some popcorn, buy a soft drink and disconnect from the world in the next 72 hours.

“Back to the Future II” (1989)

Do you remember when the supposed 2015 was going to enjoy a great technological boom with hoverboards and advertising holograms? Well, actor Michael J. Fox probably does remember since he was the only one who experienced this alternate reality in “Back to the Future II.”

In this adventure, Marty McFly must travel to the future to prevent his son from falling into bad influences. However, Biff Tannen ends up discovering the time machine and returns to the past to reverse the fortune in his favor.

It is worth noting that Netflix only has the second installment of this unforgettable film saga available.

Seinfeld (1989)

The most irreverent and crafty group settled on Netflix to continue doing their thing with the nine seasons of “Seinfeld”.

The series portrays the daily life of Jerry and his circle of closest friends, made up of George (Jason Alexande), his ex-girlfriend Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and their neighbor Kramer (Michael Richards).

Each character makes this series something special. George with his lies and insecurities, Elaine with her character and Kramer as the eternally unemployed, so perhaps you can feel identified with any of them throughout 180 chapters.

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that, soon, “friends” It will be installed in streaming to portray the nonsense and daily entanglements of another group of friends.

Gremlin’s (1984)

If you think that your nephews or little brothers are little demons, it is because you do not know the “Gremlins”, whose monstrosity and mischief are installed on Netflix.

In the film, an inventor goes out of town to buy his son a Christmas present. On his way, he finds a strange store that houses an exotic creature that is not for sale. However, the grandson of the owner of the premises secretly sells it to him.

Although the creature looks adorable and innocent, the boy warns him that he must follow some precautions that, obviously, are not going to be followed.

“The Smurfs” (1981)

Were you one of the children who watched cartoons while enjoying a plate of Corn Flakes every Saturday? Well Netflix gives you the chance to relive the experience with “The Smurfs”.

“The Smurfs” are small creatures that reside in mushrooms or fungi in the depths of the forest and usually live in games, harmony and joy until the evil wizard Gargamel and his cat Azrael come to ruin their day.

Streaming also has available in its catalog “The Smurfs in the Lost Village” (2017) and “The Smurfs 2” (2013).

“The Mask” (1994)

Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz are ready to make you kick with laughter with the 90’s classic “The Mask”.

In this title that Netflix offers in its catalog, we follow the adventures of a clumsy and shy executive who tends to be mistreated by his boss and his landlady. However, due to certain circumstances, he finds a mask that provides him with security and an eccentric personality.

Parallel to that, he must deal with a dangerous mobster who intends to continue expanding his criminal empire.

“Matilda” (1996)

Who doesn’t dream of having telekinetic powers? Well, Mara Wilson was very close to dominating them in the movie “Matilda”, whose funny plot is available on Netflix.

Here we follow the adventures of a girl who comes from a dysfunctional family, made up of a swindling father, a narcissistic mother and an abusive brother. To escape from it, he resorts to reading where he creates his own dream world.

Later, the little girl finds maternal and unconditional love in her teacher, but at the same time she must deal with a tyrannical director who despises her students.

“A ninja in Beverly Hills” (1997)

If you believed that ninjas should be agile, slim, serious, and, above all, Asian, it is because you did not see how actor Chris Farley defied the standards of martial arts in “A Ninja in Beverly Hills.”

According to an old legend, a foreigner would become the best ninja in history and centuries later it seems that the prophecy is about to be fulfilled when a baby is abandoned at the doors of a dojo, although it ends up destroying the expectations of his teachers.

Due to certain circumstances, the man embarks to North America to protect a young woman from a dangerous mobster. In this way, Netflix will become a network of nonsense and clumsiness.

“The Devil’s Son” (2000)

Netflix not only has “Lucifer” to expand the legacy of the prince of darkness, but also Adam Sandler to be the next heir to hell as “The Son of the Devil.”

After thousands of years, Satan gathers his children to decide who will be his next successor. However, he notes that none of them are ready to take command, as they are unable to keep the balance between good and evil.

In this way, his eldest sons escape to the human world to create a new hell. It is here that Nicky, the youngest of his boys, must leave his home to avoid a catastrophe between the earthly, angelic and infernal worlds.

“The Road to El Dorado” (2000)

Do you dream of having a large sum of money so that you never have to work again? Well, Netflix is ​​getting closer to your fantasy with the DreamWorks production “The Road to El Dorado”.

Here we follow the adventures of Tulio and Miguel, two swindlers who, due to certain circumstances, end up as prisoners on Hernán Cortés’ ship.

After escaping from the conqueror, their raft reaches a beach and they find the mythical city of “El Dorado”. Initially, they deceive the inhabitants by pretending that they are gods, but little by little they realize that there are more important things in life than wealth or power.

“School of Rock” (2003)

Surely more than one student would have liked to have Jack Black as a teacher, therefore, Netflix will take away the heaviness of mathematics, history or geography with “School of Rock”.

Here we follow the ambitions of guitarist Dewey Finn, whose irreverence and indiscipline get him kicked out of his band by his peers.

Having no money for food or rent, he ends up applying as a music teacher at a prestigious school. In this way, your students will inspire them to become a better person, while they learn to think for themselves.