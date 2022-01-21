Pumas players suffer car accident

Two members of Pumas, Arturo Ortiz and Sebastián Saucedo, had a mishap when they were transported to the Cantera facilities for the day’s training

Arturo Ortiz and Sebastian Saucedo, Pumas players, suffered a car accident this Friday morning, this when they were transported to the Cantera facilities for the day’s training. Through social networks, “Palermo” Ortiz shared a photo of the blow they suffered.

Arturo Ortiz uploaded to his social networks the image of the impact they suffered. @paortiz3

“Those urban trucks that drive how they want and get peeled, Sebastián Saucedo”, Ortiz put in his stories on said social network.

This accompanied by the American talking on the phone and with a blow on the right side of the car, which is from the brand that sponsors the auriazul club.

So far, the club has not issued a position on the health of its players, but ESPNDigital He was able to verify that they are in perfect condition and they were only bothered by the accident, as they accused a truck of blocking their path and then leaving them on the road.

In this way, both will be available for the game against Tigres and are ready to start training camp this Saturday. Both Ortiz and Saucedo are scheduled to start Sunday on the field of the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in the feline clash.

On the other hand, the good news for Pumas is that they recovered Favio Álvarez, Juan Ignacio Dinenno and Nicolás Freire for the match in Ciudad Universitaria, this after they were injured. Meanwhile, the one who will not be is Alan Mozo because he will serve a one-game suspension after he was sent off in the match against Gallos Blancos on matchday 2.