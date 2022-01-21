Psychological horror series and movies that you must see after Yellowjackets

Yes, the series ‘Yellowjackets’ is one of those rare and excellent television productions that left us wanting more. It is true that you can use the original book ‘Lord of the Flies’, listen to Portishead music or buy editions vintage from the iconic Sassy magazine via eBay.

But calm down, do not despair, we leave you here a better list with the 11 series and films that will fill your days with action and mystery.

Netflix Alive

Like the series ‘Yellowjackets’, ‘Alive’ follows the survivors of a plane crash, who, thanks to absolutely frigid conditions, resort to cannibalism to survive. One crucial difference: The 1993 film is based on the horrific true story of ‘Miracle Flight 571’, which crashed into a mountainside in the Andes in 1972, while carrying members of a rugby team and their loved ones. The creepy narration, years later, by John Malkovich, as well as the performance of Ethan Hawke as Nando Parrado, one of those who helped the survivors were rescued, will give you goosebumps.

Netflix Twin Peaks

Kyle MacLachlan stars in this mystery series. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.

For some people, it is difficult to choose the strongest moment of ‘Yellowjackets’. Van’s face being sewn up after being attacked by wolves? the heartbreaking cannibalism scenes? The casual dismemberment of various woodland creatures? For me, the answer is Shauna’s nightmare when she’s pregnant, in which she gives birth to a roast chicken and then proceeds… to eat it. While the dream is a nod to David Lynch’s ‘Eraserhead’, fans of ‘Yellowjackets’ They should have a piece of cherry pie and watch ‘Twin Peaks’ again. Very timely too, after Kyle MacLachlan’s appearance at the recent Prada show.

The Hole

These days, ‘The Hole’ tends to be mentioned as one of Keira Knightley’s first film appearances, but it’s Thora Birch’s performance as Liz that deserves to be remembered. When two young men decide to escape from a prestigious boarding school for the weekend, hiding out in an abandoned bomb shelter in the woods with their friends Michael (Desmond Harrington) and Geoff (Laurence Fox). And it is that everything changes quickly when they realize that the entrance to the shelter is locked from the outside, leaving them stranded with minimal food and no way out of this hole.

HBO’s Sharp Objects