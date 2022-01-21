Probable alignment of Chivas to receive Querétaro for Date 3

After the first two games of the campaign, the Chivas They already have their lineup ready with which they will face the duel of Tournament Clausura 2022 where Querétaro will be measured for Day 3 on the Akron Stadium field. After the painful defeat against Pachuca, the coach Michel Leano and his coaching staff have found their star 11 to fight for another victory.

+ Chivas stove football heading to Liga MX Clausura 2022

After confirming the withdrawal of Antonio Briseño for this important commitment by testing positive for COVID-19, the helmsman will have practically his complete equipment. Given this, the work of the coaching staff throughout the week should be highlighted to choose the footballers who are in the best moment for this duel against the Gallos Blancos, something that will help the eleven starting elements to oil mechanisms and movements to show good performances in these first duels.

However, the lack of surprises that there will be in a line-up where the vast majority of players are from the past is evident. Opening 2021, since they only added “Piojo” Alvarado to their ranks and recently the young Paolo Yrizar. Although there will be some news with respect to the previous duels, since the defeat against Pachuca did not leave the management or the coach very happy.

Chivas will make use of their best available men, so they would jump onto the pitch with Raúl Gudiño in goal, Luis Olivas and Giberto Sepulevda in the central defense, as a right back Jesús Sánchez and on the left Miguel Ponce. In the medicancha will be Sergio Flores next to the young man Edward Torres, as a right hand drive Isaac Brizuela, who will act as the captain this afternoon, to the left Robert Alvarado and in front Alexis Vega with Angel Zaldivar.

For Chivas and coach Marcelo Michel Leaño it is imperative to continue in the ascending line with another victory to gain strength in the first duels of the campaign that seem more to way, because from the Day 5 will be facing the most powerful clubs of Liga MX and therefore it is a good idea to arrive with some victories in tow.