Price of the dollar today January 21, peso starts with gains

Today, Friday, January 21, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.4616 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso ended yesterday, Thursday, at 20.5024 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the peso opened the last session of the week in the foreign exchange market with gains, after three consecutive drops until yesterday.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.5024 – Sell: $20.5024

: Buy $20.5024 – Sell: $20.5024 HSBC : Buy: $19.91 – Sell: $20.60

: Buy: $19.91 – Sell: $20.60 Banamex : Buy: $19.90 – Sell: $20.82

: Buy: $19.90 – Sell: $20.82 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.89 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.89 – Sale: $20.79 Banorte: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30 IXE: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.80 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $20.19

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $20.19 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.00

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.00 Santander: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $21.12

Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $21.12 Exchange: Purchase: $19.98 – Sale: $20.99

Purchase: $19.98 – Sale: $20.99 Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $21.20

As for the bitcoin, at the moment it is at 38,513.9 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Thursday, weight loses another 5 cents in session

referring to euro, it is quoted at $23.25 pesos, for $27.78 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.