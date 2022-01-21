price and official launch of the GM SUV compatible with the OnStar ecosystem

The tracker, formerly known as chest, is one of Chevrolet’s most popular SUVs, and is already available in Mexico in its model year 2022 with some changes compared to 2021.

However, for this model, the Tracker maintains its three trim levels: LS, LT Y Premier. While the LT and the Premier are from automatic transmission six-speed, the LS is available in Handbook Y automatic with five speeds.

On the other hand, it also maintains 1.2 liter turbocharged engine three-cylinder in all versions, with which 130 horsepower and 140 pound-feet of torque are generated.

With those features, the Tracker has a fuel economy of 17 and 15.1 (depending on version) kilometers per liter in the city, on the highway of 25.9, 24.1 and 23.7, and combined of 20.1 and 18.1.





To the exterior It remains the same than its predecessor with 17-inch wheels on the Premier and 16-inch wheels on the LS and LT. There’s also a chrome grille, halogen headlamps for the LS and LT, while they’re LED on the Premier.

Interior and connectivity

Inside they fit up to seven passengers and, according to each level of equipment, the different materials of the seats will depend; For example, in the version Premier They are made of vinyl in black with details in blue.





On the other hand, the infotainment screen stays on eight inches. However, for this model year, you already have the ability to connect wireless to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Tracker is one of GM’s OnStar-capable vehicles, and for this model, the SUV can include OnStar Assistance Services. some packages of the LS and LT versions, while in the Premier it comes serial.

Price and availability

The Chevrolet Tracker is now available in Mexico at six colors: white, metallic grey, flame red, bright silver, black and lunar blue. The prices are as follows: LS manual from 372,900 pesos; LS auto from 398,400; TL from 430,400; and premier from 479,900 pesos.