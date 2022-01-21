Pokémon GO officially disables trading

An interesting compilation related to one of the most outstanding games on the mobile market has returned to us again. We are talking in this case about Pokémon GO and trades.

Trades disabled in Pokémon GO

In the text that we leave you below, we can take a look at the message that Niantic has recently shared informing that it has officially deactivated The exchanges in the game due to a bug. You have it below:

Trainers, trading is currently unavailable as we investigate an issue. We apologize for the inconvenience, and will continue to update here. Thank you for your patience. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) January 20, 2022

This bug actually corresponds to an exploit discovered by a player who had traded 100 Pokemon with a friend and they were all Lucky. This is due to factors that can increase the rate of getting Lucky Pokémon in a trade, such as owning a Pokémon for more than a year or trading with a “Lucky Friend.” Now this has changed, and many fans do not agree with this measure.

Today I traded 100 Pokémon with a friend and they ALL turned lucky. from TheSilphRoad

Niantic seems to be restoring the service progressively. As compensation, it is increasing the total number of trades players can make to 150 per day until January 24.

Trainers, we’ve resolved the issue affecting trades and this feature is available again. We’ve increased the max number of trades per day to 150. This increase will last until Jan 24 at 10am PST to make up for lost time trading and earning XL Candy. Thank you for your patience. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) January 21, 2022

The latest in the app

We remind you of the latest news:

You can now battle online with other Pokémon GO Trainers. Try GO Battle League today! Join Trainers from around the globe who are discovering Pokémon as they explore the world around them. Pokémon GO is the global gaming sensation that has been downloaded over a billion times and has been recognized as “Best Mobile Game” at the Game Developers Choice Awards and “Best App of the Year” at TechCrunch. DISCOVER THE WORLD OF POKÉMON: Explore and discover Pokémon wherever you are! CATCH more Pokémon to fill the Pokédex! TRAVEL alongside your partner Pokémon to make your Pokémon stronger and win prizes! COMPETE in epic Gym battles and… TEAM UP with other Trainers to catch powerful Pokémon during raids! Time to hit the road: real-world adventures await! Let’s go!

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title at this link. You can also leave your friend code in the comments!

Fountain. Fountain.