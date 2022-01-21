Physical transformations of actors for a movie | Famous
Rooney Mara cut and dyed her hair, bleached her eyebrows and put fake piercings on her face for the character of Lisbeth Salander in the movie ‘The girl with the dragon tattoo’.
The actress told in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that there were things that “she was afraid to do” and had to “process her image” when she saw herself in the mirror with the characterization.
In 2018, Charlize Theron She had to gain 50 pounds for the role of Marlo Moreau in ‘Tully’, but before that character the South African actress had already undergone a transformation that left her unrecognizable.
Theron played assassin Aileen Wuornos in the 2004 film “Monster” and won a best actress Oscar for her work.
Christian bale He is an actor who stands out for his physical transformations that require him to gain or lose weight, gain muscle or spend hours in the makeup room to look different.
‘The Machinist’, ‘American Hustle’ or ‘Batman’ are some films in which Christian Bale has had drastic transformations; however, the most recent occurred in ‘Vice’, where he played Dick Cheney.
Gary Oldman He is another actor considered chameleon for the versatility of his characters, but one of his most recognized transformations was for the movie ‘The darkest hour’, in which he gave life to Winston Churchill and a role for which he won the Oscar for best actor.
Tom Hardy shaved his head and bulked up in 2008 to play Michael Peterson, aka Charles Bronson, a dangerous UK murderer sentenced to life in solitary confinement.
Hardy not only physically transformed, but also had to mentally prepare for the role, visiting Bronson in prison. After the film’s release, Bronson was impressed with Tom Hardy’s performance.
“Honestly, I don’t think anyone on the planet could play me the way Tom did. He’s more like me than I am,” Charles Bronson told The Times.
In 2013, Steve Carell starred in ‘Foxcatcher’, a film in which he played John du Pont, a Greco-Roman wrestling fanatic businessman who helps an Olympic medalist train, but his intentions are not what they seem.
Carrell completely transformed for the role, spending three hours in the make-up room, according to The Telegraph, as the character had a fake nose. Steve Carrell received an Oscar nomination in 2014 for the character.
Recently, Netflix shared the first image of Sofia Vergara as Griselda Blanco, also known as “The Black Widow” or “The Godmother of Cocaine”, a Colombian drug trafficker in the 70s and 80s.
The platform did not give more details or images of the series; however, from what it shows in the picture, sophia vergara He will play a young version of Blanco and had to transform his physique for the characterization.