Phil Spencer uses clever language again when discussing the future of cross-platform Call Of Duty

Since it was officially announced that Microsoft was buying Activision, social networks and forums around the world have wondered what will happen to one of the most iconic franchises in history, Call Of Duty. Microsoft will finish formalizing the purchase in 2023, but right now it is already talking about the portfolio of games and studios they have bought and the future of some of them.

Yesterday at the last minute we shared with you a piece of news in which we echoed the last statements of Phil Spencer about what will happen to Call Of Duty on PlayStation consoles. After his words many conclusions can be drawn, but I would like to keep a reading similar to the one that was made when I bought Bethesda and Phil Spencer spoke in a similar tone, using intelligent language, leaving doors ajar to the interpretation that may always give room for maneuver for the present and future.

The present and future of Call Of Duty outside Xbox

I wanted to rescue a message on social networks from journalist Tom Warren in relation to Phil Spencer’s statements. For Warren, after these statements, several scenarios are presented and they are scenarios that I also personally share today:

He says he spoke with Sony and “confirmed our intention to honor all existing agreements following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation.” So yes, Call of Duty: Warzone will remain on PlayStation. There are a variety of ways you could read the tweet: Call of Duty will remain on PlayStation forever. Existing CoD titles will remain on PlayStation. COD will remain until the contractual contracts end Microsoft also used the same clever language during its acquisition of Bethesda.

As you can see in the quotes above, Warren seems to contemplate these options in the present and future of the Call Of Duty saga. As expected, whatever happens in the end, what is certain is that Xbox users will receive the game on launch day on Xbox Game Pass and that any preference or exclusivity would always be for their consoles, leaving the game up in the air. future that could have future titles of the veteran saga.