Phil Spencer has spoken with Sony and will keep Call of Duty on PlayStation after the purchase of Activision Blizzard

Once the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft is already a reality, doubts about many aspects begin to arise. One of the most relevant is whether the division led by Phil Spencer will make cross-platform franchises exclusive, something that involves, among others, Sony.

While the Japanese company has expressed its desire that Microsoft respect the contracts that bind sagas like Call of Duty to its consoles, now we have a response from the other side. Phil Spencer has stated on Twitter that he has already contacted Sony to confirm that There will be no change from the current situation.

Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony. I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 20, 2022

It has been precisely the war franchise where the focus of the conversation has been directed. Call of Duty It has been one of the most downloaded titles on the PlayStation Store throughout 2021 on both PS4 and PS5, so Sony surely wants to secure that gold mine.

Spencer has secured her “wish to keep” series on Sony systems, so there is a long way to go for Call of Duty to become an exclusive. Meanwhile, Bobby Kotick has declared that Electronic Arts did not meet all the requirements for a possible sale, while he wants Xbox to revive some of his most mythical sagas.