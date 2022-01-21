Opinion | Dedication to the voices. By Rosana Corral-Márquez #OpiniónVP

I move happily through the consultation with my slippers and my jeans and, when several days have passed, I discover that I have not put on my sanitary pajamas or even my gown. Instinctively, I wanted to mark a limit that leaves the pandemic behind. For a long time I have been more afraid of fatigue than of a virus and I seem to be looking for a talisman in my ordinary clothes. A new order. Two years after wearing it I discover that the pajamas and the clogs made me feel very medical, busy and essential, absorbed by the practical matters of life, solid, authorized problems, full of packaging. It was more mechanical than cloud, mist, evanescent spiral. Now I’m a bit like before. I don’t draw a dividing line, I don’t wear a uniform, what do I fix like this? I could sit between the fixed benches in the waiting room and match my patients, their pain is not palpable and therefore they do not seem patient either. The non-medical and the non-patients. But I know them well and, at a glance, I know them bleeding from the neck, from the side, clutching their guts. They are respectable and ordinary dressed people who wait politely. And yet they enter the little office and his wound shows, he opens something that is hard to put back together. Silences are howls. Kleenex quickly disappear from the table.

In a society of the palpable, we still have work to give body and presence to that pain, that of the mind, because they still do not have a national identity document. The good news is that they are achieving it little by little, who are they? Those who hold that wound without staining even the benches of the living room. In the infinite joke, Foster Wallace He said that pain could make you jump out the window even if you didn’t want to die. He compared suicide to jumping from someone trapped in a burning building. It does not obey value or desire, it only expresses an impulse to flee.

Last January 13th was the world day to combat depression and we can finally applaud the advent of a new look. The number of people with depression has skyrocketed, yes, and there are studies that speak of 16% of the world population when before it was 5%. But I didn’t mean to write another damn article about how miserable we are. We already know very well that you can be depressed for no apparent reason, that this disease is different from being sad, that it preys on women (one male for every eight) and that it does not even respect children (3% of the population). infant suffers). It is good to remember that, although it happens a lot in women, men kill themselves 3.5 times more (in addition to expressing their collapse with anger and substance use rather than crying and self-abandonment). But everyone finally talks about what grips him and who listens to him, far from turning around, says “me too, the same”.

“Be the change you want to see in the world”, He said gandhi, and the world’s psychiatrists have taken him at his word. They come out of the closet, they draw their testimony. The first person movement it is already like a snowball down the slope. People who take the floor in forums, radio, books and comics, who talk about how they fall and how they get up. How the eyes of others are nailed to them. They do not forget to portray their caregivers with overwhelming gratitude. And they use a natural language, without technicalities. What Antonio Ramos Bernal points in his Diary of a mental illness, the technical language of the guidelines favors stigma.

Some are famous in the sports or entertainment world and with their words and actions they get off the pedestal. Simone Billes was the athlete who confessed her “demons in the head” this year, but before her we heard from Andres Iniesta, Pau Gasol, Michael Phelbs, Edurne Pasaban or pianists like james rhodes, which caught the interest of the President of Spain. The list continues with Amanda SeyfriedDemi Lovato and many others. They help us forgive life a little. Ours and that of the others, because it was not true that getting depressed was for the weak. Neither get depressed, nor anxious, nor go crazy.

Now that we all identify with the gap, we are further from shame, will we be able to banish guilt as well? In any case, the breakthrough was long overdue. It is worth mentioning the pioneers, the first who fought to normalize their pain. Sylvia Plathwithout a doubt, he broke the ice with his Bell jar in the fifties and the novel, even if she had overcome her depression, she would have earned herself a place of honor in the literature of suicide. susanna kaysen made his illustrious contribution on borderline disorder (Interrupted innocence) and even inspired a movie with the Angelina Jolie. amy hempel He also left us as a pledge his disturbing and tender tumble-home, populated by broken beings in an insane asylum where no one renounces humor, a “house on fire” (as reviewed by Natalia Garcia Freire in the prodigious podcast of literature and mental health The crazy ones on the roof).

These brave texts began to skyrocket since psychiatry entered into crisis a decade ago, but the most valuable have emerged shortly before the pandemic. Brilliant and lucid testimonies like that of Ferdinand Balius in Excess, who recounts his slow slide into schizophrenia and manages to make the book beautiful, realistic, and terribly honest. It opens us to the world of voice listeners. OR Heads or tails. Living with a mental disorder, from the French Lou Lubie, which embroiders the story of his emotional treadmill in bipolar disorder. The young illustrator had two undiagnosed depressions since she was sixteen, but it had to be heard that she was too young and pretty to suffer from depression. It offers dramatic vignettes full of self-confidence and naturalness, with very ingenious solutions to express irrationality, the compliments of the spirit and the tyranny of madness. She shows us the long and painful journey towards accepting her pet, cyclothymia, an orange fox that leaves her neither in the sun nor in the shade. She portrays him with tenderness despite the fact that he has been able to ruin her life.

This whole movement has been born and grown from the other side of the table while we, the psi-experts, remain still and silent. Overwhelmed? Intoxicated with power? Exhausted? Embarrassed? Anyway, it’s too late to fix how we came out in the photo. We had time to pose better, maybe we lost it? In the seventies, it was the health workers who carried out the break with the terrible asylums; now it is the patients themselves who are unleashed. Lou Lubie had nine years dizzy between incongruous diagnoses and Sylvia Plath was given a petulant psychiatrist who was more attentive to her attractiveness than her story; Ángel Martin, what a relief, he is grateful that they pinned him to the bed so as not to escape from the psychiatric ward and injure himself in a manic phase. And it always usually appears, towards the last chapter, who knows how to get them out of the quagmire.

At last the pain creates something other than more pain. These stories are not collections of clinical cases. Nothing to do with the treatises I studied at the academy. They open a door to strangeness and pain that we could not cross until recently. And once inside, you always know you’ll walk lighter when you get back outside. “For the voices ─says the dedication of Ángel Martín’s book─ In case we suddenly discover that they also know how to read” Welcome, ladies voices.