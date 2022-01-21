We bring more news for users of nintendo switch online. This is news shared for this paid online service recently in relation to Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Nintendo Switch Online.

Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Switch

In this case, we have been able to learn that the update that Banjo-Kazooie has brought seems to have included improvements in the Switch Online version of Ocarina of Time. Specifically, the draw distances and water textures appear to have been tweaked. Still, it seems that some content is still missing that fans continue to miss. An example is the fog, which seems to remain absent.

This has been verified thanks to the following message:

[NSO – Nintendo 64] It seems the water in the now-infamous Water Temple room has been fixed in the latest update? I think the fog is still missing, though. Haven’t checked the rest of the game to see if any of the other issues have changed, but this is promising. pic.twitter.com/wcoG3hIxu2 — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) January 21, 2022

We remind you of the contents and prices of the Expansion Pack confirmed for now:

Contents:

1. Launch Nintendo 64 Games:

Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, Yoshi’s Story, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, WinBack: Covert Operations, Mario Tennis, Dr. Mario 64, Sin & Punishment

2. Launch Sega Genesis/Mega Drive Games:

Castlevania: Bloodlines, Contra: Hard Corps, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine (Puyo Puyo – Japan), Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Axe, Gunstar Heroes, MUSHA, Phantasy Star IV, Ristar, Shining Force, Shinobi III, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 , Streets of Rage 2, Strider

3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC – Happy Home Paradise

Prices:

12 months single – $49.99 / €39.99 / £34.99

12 months family – $79.99USD / €69.99 / £59.99

