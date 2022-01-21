‘No se Habla de Bruno’, the mixture of Latin and funky music that enchants

In addition to the box office success obtained by the animated film of disney charm, inspired by Colombian culture, which to date has grossed 222.6 million dollars worldwide, its soundtrack also makes history.

The songs on this tape reached number one on the list of best-selling albums in the United States, which Billboard It has been producing since 1956, surpassing Adele with its new production Easy On Me.

They have also marked a new milestone with the song There is no mention of Bruno (We don’t talk about Bruno), performed mainly by Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo in its two versions (Spanish and English), which becomes the first theme of a Disney film that reaches fourth place on the Billboard Hot 100 in more than 26 years.

This catchy single became the biggest success of the House of Mouse movie productions since 1995 and has also dethroned let it go (free I am), from the movie Frozen, which reached number 5 in April 2014 and won the Oscar for Best Original Song.

In the records of the greatest musical successes of Disney, Bruno is not spoken of is only behind A Whole New World, from the tape Aladdin, which went to number 1 in March 1993.

This makes the single one of Disney’s most successful singles since 1994, alongside Can You Feel the Love Tonight, Elton John’s song for The Lion King, and Colors of the Wind, by Vanessa Williams, belonging to Pocahontas (1995).

The song produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda is centered on the character of Bruno, the supposedly missing uncle of the family, whose gift was prophecy, only that they were loaded with bad luck.

It also has the voices of samaria Olga Lucia Vives, Daniela Sierra, Isabel Garcés and Juanse Diez.

The question that many are asking is: what is its worldwide success due to? To resolve it, EL HERALDO consulted experts from the music and film industry to better understand this phenomenon.

Alberto Marchena, a great connoisseur of the global music industry, explains that a key factor in triggering his success were the Apple and Disney Plus platforms. “When Frozen was released, these platforms were not developed, now children ask their parents for the song and they play it. The song is in the key moments of the film and that is why it is preferred by children, who are open to any musical proposal. Reviewing it, it essentially has a mixture of Latin rhythms like the Cuban Guajira and others like funky, which has attracted attention.

They also have as the visible head of the soundtrack to Lin-Manuel Miranda who is a guarantee pledge at Disney”.

Julio César Lara, teacher at the Autonomous University of the Caribbean and trainer of audiences in cinematography, points out that Disney has achieved an amalgamation between animation and music.

“There were very serious precedents like what Elton John did with Can You Feel the Love Tonight, a song we remember in The Lion King, or Vanessa Williams’ performance in Pocahontas with Colors of the Wind. I can also quote musical memorable 1940 Fantasia, Disney’s boldest experiment to date.”