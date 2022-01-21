Nicole Kidman wins the Golden Globe for Best Actress for ‘Being the Ricardos’

This year the Golden Globes ceremony occurred in an atypical way, because unlike other years, it is taking place in a private ceremony and without the presence of the actors and other nominees as well as the absence of the press for this award ceremony, which is considered the prelude to the Oscar Awards.











© Provided by Fame





According to the official version, this was due to the growing increase in active cases of covid-19 due to the Omicron variant, but the reality is that it also it occurred in the midst of a controversy and “boycott” by the artistic guild who accuse the organization of racist behavior, sexism and lack of diversity for which the most important nominees refused to attend the award ceremony and the NBC network, which normally broadcasts The Golden Globes, this year it was reused to do it

Despite the scandals that surround the organization, the truth is that different projects such as Encanto, Drive my car, No time to die, Dune, The Power of the dog, King Richard, West Side Story among others received various nominations and the winners They have been made known through the organization’s social networks.

Among the most anticipated categories of the night are, best actor, best film and best actress and as the night has progressed, the winners have emerged, including Andrew Garfield’s award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for his performance in Tick Tick… ​​boom, in which the story of a Broadway composer is told.

Will Smith was also the winner of the Golden Globe in a Drama Film for King Richard: a winning family, a feature film that tells the story of the father of the tennis players, Venus and Serena Williams.

Nicole Kidman Wins Golden Globe for Best Actress

Actress Nicole Kidman also joined tonight’s list of winners at the Golden Globes, Well, she won the award for Best Actress in a Drama Movie for her performance in the film Being the Ricardos, directed by Aaron Sorkin featuring the life of Desi Arnaz and the iconic Lucille Ball, who were an iconic marriage on the small screen with I Love Lucy and in real life as well.

This was a great challenge for the actress, who expressed it was a great challenge in her career as an actress, especially due to the complicity of the character who starred in a series of harsh events throughout her life.

​