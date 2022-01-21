Netflix: the most watched movies in Colombia – Cinema and Tv – Culture

The field of genres and cinematographic proposals that become successes in Netflix. Beyond the action, which is easily exposed with the recent good performance of the tape Fast and the Furious: Hobbs and Shaw (2019), there are other proposals that have also settled on the list of the most watched on the streaming platform and that propose other adventures. These are some of them.

don’t look up

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in Don’t Look Up.

Raw comedy that leaves no puppet with a head in its eagerness to draw attention to the imminent end of humanity, Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are two astronomers who discover the arrival of a comet to Earth and try to alert everyone to impending destruction in six months.

His voice is half heard and the film offers a shocking caricature of a society that is aware of more banal things and not its future. Politics, entertainment, social networks, science and the media receive a hit of humor and irony in this film that was in first place in Colombia and has been one of the most viewed in the world, thanks to Netflix .

mother / android

When this movie was released in theaters it didn’t have much luck. In fact, it was considered a failure on the big screen; However, as soon as it arrived on Netflix, the word of mouth was impressive and went from the shadows to success.

The plot also focuses on the end of humanity, or rather, its destruction due to a merciless war against robots. In this context, Grace, a young woman who is expecting a baby (Chloë Grace Moretz) and her boyfriend (Raúl Castillo), try to find a safe place for the birth. A very human plot, in a world inspired by the most terrifying of science fiction.

immodest

Mystery writer Grace Miller is an expert in discovering motives for crimes, she has to apply all her knowledge to solve her sister’s. An idea that, due to its simplicity, attracted thousands of Netflix followers who decided to support it despite the fact that it was coldly received by specialized critics. A fast-digesting film starring Alissa Mylanfamous for the 1980s television sitcom Who sends whom?

Unforgivable

Sandra Bullock in a scene from Unforgivable

In contrast, the actress Sandra Bullock remembered why she is one of the queens of Netflix. She a few years ago she blew up the figures with the movie BirdBox and now he returned to first place with the prison drama Unforgivable, which has been another of the most watched films in Colombia.

The story centers on Ruth Slater, a woman released from prison after serving time for a violent crime and that tries to break through in a society that does not seem to be ready for forgiveness.

the wasteland

image of the Spanish production with Inma Cuesta as the protagonist.

A great cinematographic gem of horror and suspense, which became a worldwide success by telling the battle of a mother and her little boy, who are harassed by a strange supernatural force.

Inma Cuesta impacted as a brave woman who has to face her fears to save her son, in a rural and desolate area where they were trying to escape the horrors of war.

