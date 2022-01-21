The streaming platform offers in its catalog a variety of movies to enjoy in the summer. Get to know the most popular feature films in Argentina.

Netflix It is the most chosen streaming platform worldwide and, above all, for Argentines. Its catalog in the country grows more and more and this week had news. Here we tell you what are the five most popular films in Argentina.

Netflix: 5 movies to watch this weekend

Munich on the eve of a war

Armed conflicts have always been a film inspiration, especially those that occurred around and during the great wars that devastated Europe in the 20th century, among which is the agreement signed in 1938 that deals with this film based on Munich, the novel by the British Robert Harris.

He mixes history with fiction to build a story that is woven around the so-called Munich Conference, which took place in this German city in September of that year, the one that annexed the Sudeten mountain range to Hitler’s Germany, until then. part of the former Czechoslovakia, under the approval of the representatives of the United Kingdom, France, Italy and, of course, Germany.

royal treatment

As a fifteen-year-old, Laura Marano found fame as an actress thanks to her starring role on Disney Channel’s Austin & Ally. A role to which a few years later she has added the work of producer, as she does in the film Real treatment.

A title that also marks her second participation in an original Netflix film, after The Perfect Date (2019), also reserving the opportunity to embody her main character: Isabella, or simply Izzy, a young and conscientious hairdresser from New York, owner of Salón Bellisime, on Calle 183.

Place where one day he must fix the hair of Prince Thomas of Lavania (Mena Massoud, Aladdin) for his marriage commitment, after the royal assistant gets the wrong hairdresser.

There, he decides to recommend her to his girlfriend’s family to assist them in the preparations for the wedding that will take place in Lavania, where Lola travels. With the protagonist in the middle of the capital of that country, a fairly common plot begins for this type of film, where opposites inevitably attract each other.

immodest

Based on the successful novel Brazen Virtue by Nora Roberts, published in the late 1980s, this police thriller joins the long list of suspense movies in the Netflix catalog.

An adaptation that takes place in the present, when the famous writer of crime and mystery novels Grace Miller (Alyssa Milano) is involved in a situation that seems to be taken from one of books.

The one that leaves when she travels to Washington DC to support her sister Kathleen (Emilie Ullerup) in a lawsuit to get custody of her son.

On the first day of her stay in the city, the writer meets Ed (Sam Page), an expert murder detective. They go out on a date, and when Grace returns to her sister’s house, suspense builds when she finds her sister dead in her bedroom.

From that moment on, an investigation by Ed begins to find the murderer, a search that will reveal Kathleen’s great secret.

don’t look up

What would happen if a comet threatened to destroy the Earth? A path through humor where his use of satire has always been key to reflect the vices of an individual, a medium or a society, emphasizing ridicule and irony.

Ingredient that is found in large quantities in his latest bet, where comedy joins science fiction and the disaster film genre, in addition to an outstanding cast (Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett and Leonardo DiCaprio, among others).

Mother/Android

Mattson Tomlin’s first feature film as a director offers a mixture of drama and fiction, almost two hours long, which is set in the near future.

Specifically on Christmas Eve when Georgia Olsen (Chloë Grace Moretz) proves with several tests that she is pregnant, along with her boyfriend Samuel “Sam” Hoth (Algee Smith). Also, something strange happens: their service android, which exists in every house, wishes them a happy Halloween instead of Christmas.

A detail that will be the prelude to a general technical failure that first affects cell phones and then robots that work for humans. Those who turn against their patrons and start violently attacking them to take their lives.