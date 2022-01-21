“Natural connection”: they revealed that Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader started dating more than a year ago

U.S-. Although they knew each other a long time, after co-starring for Disney+ the christmas movie Noelle in 2019, something more than a friendship emerged between Anna Kendrick Y bill hader. Although neither of the two has confirmed their relationship, according to sources close to the actors, they started dating more than a year ago, however it is not clear when.

“Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year. They met years ago. She was the host of Saturday Night Live and they have done a movie together, but they got together a lot after the movie, ”said the source about the new courtship of Kendrick. Hader was part of Saturday night Live for eight seasons, until he decided to leave in 2013.

“They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet. They’re both hysterically funny, so they have to make each other laugh all the time. She is very, very happy. They really like each other and share the same sense of humor. Both are very happy in the relationship and it shows. They have a natural connection,” added the source.

In July 2020 Hader and his ex-girlfriend Rachel Billson They ended their relationship six months after making their debut in the golden-globe. The two actors co-starred The To Do List in 2013, which was written and directed by the actor’s then-wife, Maggie Carey. They divorced in 2017 and share three daughters. Kendrick she was photographed with her ex-boyfriend Ben Richardson for the last time in 2019, whom he began dating in 2014.

In 2020, Kendrick He opened up about his dating history, saying he was “happy that I’m clearer now about what I’m going to accept from the people in my life.” “Even if our relationships end, it doesn’t mean they’re a complete failure. People come into your life and you grow and change you, and what you learn from them can be really positive or it can be negative.”