Nastya, the 7-year-old girl who managed to make a fortune on YouTube

Last year, Forbes positioned her on the list of the highest-earning YouTubers in 2021.

nastya she’s just a little girl seven years old who has become one of the youtubers with the highest income in the world, since their Profits of 2021 amounted to €25 million (more than 581 million pesos), as reported by the magazine Forbes.

nastya is a seven-year-old girl who was born in Russia and was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, so it was expected that she could not walk or talk, despite this, she is currently one of the youtubers most famous in the world:

“They said that nastya I wouldn’t walk or talk. Either the treatment and our love helped, or the doctors made a mistake in the diagnosis,” her mother said in an interview, adding that her daughter seemed like a completely healthy girl at birth.

Later, the little girl’s parents decided to emigrate to the state of Florida, in U.S, where he began uploading videos with the aim of informing his relatives about your progress suffering.

Currently, the little girl has about 86 million subscribers on your channel Youtube, which bears the name of Like Nastya, so your videos are translated into seven languages different.

The first time that nastya appeared on the list of youtubers best paid was in 2019, date in which he had already raised more than €16 million in five years, however, three years managed to increase that amount to €25 million, for which Forbes magazine placed it on the list of the 10 youtubers highest paid in the world.

In accordance with The country, such an amount exceeds the earnings of several stars of Hollywood What Brad PittJennifer Lawrence or Ryan Gosling.

Against this, several institutions and organizations have paid attention to the little girl, in order to make sure that she does not suffer child exploitation by her parents, who have argued that the little girl has never been forced to make the videos:

“It really all depends on her. If he wakes up tomorrow and says he doesn’t want to make any more videos, we won’t,” the parents said.