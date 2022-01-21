NASA’s Curiosity Rover makes a strange discovery on Mars

NASA released on Monday a strange and intriguing discovery made by the Rover Curiosity on the surface of mars, and it is that according to scientists this is one of the “temptingly interesting” finds they have found on the red planet.

After analyzing powdery rock samples collected from the surface of Mars by the Curiosity rover NASA, scientists from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced today that several of those samples are rich in a type of carbon, which is associated with biological processes on Earth.

While the finding is intriguing, the researchers cautioned that it “doesn’t necessarily point to ancient life on Mars.”, as no conclusive supporting evidence of ancient or current biology has yet been found there, as sedimentary rock formations produced by ancient bacteria or a variety of complex organic compounds. molecules formed by life.

“We’re finding things on Mars that are tantalizingly interesting, but we really would need more evidence to say we’ve identified life.” Paul Mahaffy said, principal investigator of the chemistry lab Sample Analysis at Mars (SAM) that is on board the curiosity.

Therefore, Mahaffy indicated that “we are looking at what else could have caused the carbon footprint that we are seeing, if it is not life.”

After analyzing powdery rock samples collected from the surface of Mars by NASA’s Curiosity Rover, scientists announced their discovery. | Photo: NASA.

What is carbon and what does it have to do with life?

Carbon is particularly important as this element is found in all life on Earth.; it flows continuously through air, water, and soil in a cycle that is well understood thanks to isotope measurements.

For example, living beings on Earth use the carbon 12 atom, smaller and lighter, to metabolize food or for photosynthesis, compared to the heavier carbon 13 atom.

Carbon samples found on Mars have higher presence of carbon 12 that carbon 13, along with other evidence, suggests to scientists that they are looking for chemical signatures related to life.

This image shows the Highfield drill hole performed by NASA’s Curiosity Rover while collecting a sample at the Vera Rubin Ridge in Gale Crater on Mars. The drilling powder from this hole was enriched with carbon 12. | Photo: NASA/Caltech-JPL/MSSS.

Observe the proportion of These two isotopes of carbon help scientists on Earth to know what kind of life they are observing and the environment in which it lived.

“On Mars, Curiosity researchers found that nearly half of their samples had surprisingly large amounts of carbon 12 compared to what scientists have measured in the Martian atmosphere and meteorites.” POT

The Carbon samples found on Mars and analyzed by NASA scientists come from five different locations in Gale Crater, the researchers reported, noting that they may be related in that all locations have well-preserved ancient surfaces.

However, Christopher House, a scientist at the curiosity headquartered at Penn State reiterated that while “On Earth, the processes that would produce the carbon signal that we are detecting on Mars are biological”, still got “To understand if the same explanation works for Mars or if there are other explanations, because Mars is very different.”

Mosaic made from images taken by the Mast Camera aboard NASA’s Curiosity Rover. Shows the landscape of the Stimson Sandstone Formation in Gale Crater. In this general location, Curiosity drilled the Edinburgh Well, a carbon-12-enriched sample. | Photo: NASA/Caltech-JPL/MSSS.

What caused there to be carbon on Mars?

In a report on the findings, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences On January 18, scientists at the Rover Curiosity they offered several explanations for the unusual carbon signatures they detected on Mars.

However, they emphasized that their hypotheses are drawn in part from carbon signatures on Earth, so that They warned that Mars and Earth are so different that no definitive conclusions can be drawn based on examples from Earth.

“The hardest thing is to put aside Earth and to put aside that bias that we have and really try to get into the fundamentals of chemistry, physics and environmental processes on Mars,” said Goddard astrobiologist Jennifer L. Eigenbrode.

“We need to open our minds and think outside the box and that is what this document does.” Jennifer L. Eigenbrode

The biological explanation Curiosity scientists presented for the carbon found on Mars and which is inspired by terrestrial life is that these are ancient bacteria on the surface that would have produced a unique carbon signature by releasing methane into the atmosphere, where ultraviolet light would have converted that gas into larger, more complex molecules. These new molecules would have rained down to the surface and may now be preserved with their distinctive carbon signature in Martian rocks.

Two other hypotheses offer non-biological explanations. A suggests that the carbon signature could have resulted from the interaction of ultraviolet light with carbon dioxide gas in the Martian atmosphere, producing new carbon-containing molecules that would have settled on the surface.

And the another speculates that the carbon might have been left behind from a rare event hundreds of millions of years ago when the solar system passed through a giant molecular cloud rich in the type of carbon detected.

All three explanations fit the data. said House, who assured “We just need more data to rule them out.”

Mars is unique in that it may have started out with a different mix of carbon isotopes than Earth did 4.5 billion years ago. Mars is smaller, cooler, has weaker gravity and different gases in its atmosphere. Also, the carbon on Mars could be cycling without any life involved, NASA explained.

How was it possible to know this?

For analyze carbon on the martian surface, House’s team used the tunable laser spectrometer (TLS) inside the SAM lab, where 24 samples from geologically diverse locations in the planet’s Gale Crater were heated to about 850 degrees Celsius, to release the gases inside.

The TLS then measured the isotopes of some of the reduced carbon that was released in the heating process.

Isotopes are atoms of an element with different masses due to their different number of neutrons, and they are fundamental to understanding the chemical and biological evolution of the planets.

“There’s a big part of the carbon cycle on Earth that involves life, and because of life, there’s a part of the carbon cycle on Earth that we can’t understand, because everywhere we look there’s life.” said Andrew Steele, a scientist based at the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington, DC.

Steele noted that scientists are in the early stages of understanding the carbon cycles on Mars and how to interpret isotopic ratios and the nonbiological activities that might lead to those ratios.

“Defining the carbon cycle on Mars is absolutely key to trying to understand how life might fit into that cycle.” Steele said. “We’ve done it very successfully on Earth, but we’re just beginning to define that cycle for Mars.”

The scientists of curiosity they will continue to measure carbon isotopes to see if they get a similar signature when the Rover visits other sites suspected of having well-preserved ancient surfaces.

To further test the biological hypothesis involving methane-producing microorganisms, the Curiosity team would like to analyze the carbon content of a plume of methane released from the surface.

The Rover unexpectedly encountered such a column in 2019, but there is no way to predict if that will happen again.

In addition, NASA assured that this finding provides guidance to the team behind the Rover Perseverance from NASA on the best types of samples to collect to confirm the carbon signature and definitively determine if it is from life or not, since the perseverance is collecting samples from the Martian surface for a possible future return to Earth.