Napoli nominated Chucky Lozano for ‘goal of the year’

Last Monday the Mexican Hirving Lozano was uncovered with a double to give victory to Naples before him bologna, but it was his second entry that stole all eyes upon concluding a collective play in a great way.











The Chucky showed his ability to define





“Chucky scored the best goal of the year! Impressive collective play. Attentive to the definition of Hirving Lozano“, wrote the Neapolitan group to highlight the action.

This was the great goal of Napoli and Chucky Lozano

And it is that the goal was cooked from the defensive zone of the Naples, linking eight touches of first intention before the Chucky Lozano received the ball inside the area to cut the goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski.

Criticism of Hirving Lozano

Thus, Lush took some of the pressure off after it was object of criticism by the Italian press for his recent performances.

In this campaign, Hirving Lozano He has participated in 27 games, collaborating with five goals and three assists distributed between A series, Europe League Y Italian Cup.

On the other hand, the victory against the bologna allowed the Naples reach 46 points after 22 disputed duels, putting himself four behind the leader Inter de Milan, although Neroazzurro has one less game.

