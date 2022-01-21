MSP, PAHO and UDLA analyzed food security and cannabis agribusiness – Ministry of Public Health

Quito, January 21, 2022

“The first step in debunking myths is to confront them.” The Minister of Public Health, Ximena Garzón, said it during the international seminar on environmental and occupational health in the agro-industrial process of planting, cultivating and harvesting cannabis.

The activity was organized by the Ministry of Public Health (MSP), the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the University of the Americas (UDLA). The purpose was to promote spaces for dialogue and exhibition of agro-industrial activities, such as production, transformation and medicinal uses of cannabis cultivation.

The health authority confirmed that it is “essential to have scientific evidence and technical information to encourage productive reactivation, always putting the health of citizens first.” He added that scientific exploration, the contribution of new knowledge and the resolution of concerns about cannabis will serve in the treatment of this issue.

In the webinar, which took place on Thursday, January 20, 2022, Francisco Vallejo Flores, National Undersecretary for Health Promotion and Equality of the MSP, emphasized that, as a characteristic of the Government of the Meeting, these exercises are established to “facilitate the academia, industry, international organizations, public institutions and civil society rule on the medicinal use and cultivation of cannabis.

While, for the dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Sciences of UDLA, Diego Buenaño, these types of actions guide scientific research projects and are the “challenge to include content related to the cannabis production chain in academic training” :

With a duration of four hours, national and foreign experts and researchers explained topics such as:

– Food safety and cannabis trend, by Yuridia Torres, National Director of Health Promotion of the MSP.

– Regulations, regulations and new challenges for the production of cannabis, by Andrés Luque, president of the Association of Cannabis Industries.

– Industrial hemp production systems, by Carla Garzón, professor at the Department of Plant Science at Daleware Valley University (USA).

– Technique, laboratory for the extraction of cannabis-based products by Stalin Suntaxi, director of the Laboratory of the CANNADES company.

– Research and laboratory of cannabis derivatives for medicinal purposes, by Miguel Vidovich, founder of Bioequilibrium, a research laboratory for cannabis derivatives for medicinal purposes.

– Cannabis: extraction and processing of cannabis, by Miguel Vidovich, Cameron Brich and George Walton from Canada and Jesús Diaz from Colombia from the company Vitalis Extraction Technology.

– Innovation and Development in cannabis studies, by Pablo Moncayo, director of the UDLA Agroindustry and Food Career and Pablo Cueva, researcher of cannabis for medicinal purposes.

The authorities confirmed that these spaces for dialogue will be maintained to analyze the proposals for the use of cannabis for medicinal purposes and within the appropriate rules and regulations.

#Let’s meet for Health