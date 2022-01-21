‘Mission: Impossible 7’ release date pushed back to 2023

Bad news for people who hoped to enjoy Mission Impossible 7 this year after multiple postponements. Given the current uncertainty due to the rise in COVID-19 infections in much of the world, Paramount Pictures preferred to delay the premiere until July 14, 2023, according The Hollywood Reporter. Yes, you read that right, the new Tom Cruise will wait another year and a half. The last date set was September 30, 2022.

Eye, this has also caused that Mission Impossible 8 postpone its release date until June 28, 2024. At least there will be only one year difference with Mission Impossible 7. Therefore, we are before another Domino effect on Paramount’s schedule, a situation we’ve already seen time and time again during the pandemic.

“After careful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates of Mission Impossible 7 Y 8 in response to delays caused by the ongoing pandemic. We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience,” the companies said in a joint statement.

Mission Impossible 7 avoid streaming

The statement makes it clear that the producers no way they think to resort to streaming to save your productions. Although Paramount has its own video platform, its availability is still limited compared to its competitors. On the other hand, it is evident that the income obtained through this proposal does not come close to that of the international box office.

The film industry looked optimistically at the arrival of 2022. However, the emergence of the Omicron variant once again caused concern throughout the world. Beyond Mission Impossible 7, another feature film that suffered a new delay was john wick 4. Its premiere was scheduled for May 27, 2022, however, it was postponed until March 24, 2023. Unfortunately, they will most likely not be the only films that will be shown until next year.