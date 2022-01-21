Mexico was one of the countries that requested the most tickets for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Mexico, the third country that requested the most tickets for Qatar 2022 (Photo: REUTERS / Marko Djurica)

Less than a year before the start of the World Cup Qatar 2022, last Wednesday, January 19, began the ticket sales for the general public and his demand caused a furor in the fans, so that FIFA released some of the details of the regions that led the statistics in less than a day.

More of 1.2 million tickets were requested by fans around the world, official statistics shared by the agency, which is responsible for selling tickets through its web portal, the only officially endorsed through which they can be obtained.

One more time, Mexico Y U.S were placed among the countries with the highest demand, which is why North America was positioned as the region with the highest demand in less than 24 hours. In the case of the Aztec entity, it was placed as the third country that requested the most tickets, just behind qatar Y Argentina.

In just 24 hours, more than 1.2 million tickets were requested for the 2022 Qatar World Cup (Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany)

According to the statement presented by FIFA, after Qatar, Argentina, Mexico and the United States, the countries that requested the most tickets in just one day were the United Arab Emirates, England, India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil Y France.

Despite the intensity in the request for tickets, the agency stressed that no matter what time the request is made, since they will be assigned once the first sales period ends, which will end next Tuesday, February 8.

“In cases where the number of tickets requested exceeds the inventory of tickets available for the national or international market, tickets will be allocated through a random selection drawing process”, they stated, so successful applicants will be notified by March 8.

Mexico was the country that requested the most tickets for the 2018 World Cup in Russia (Photo: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares)

The fervor to see the Mexican team in the World Cup was reaffirmed this year, since heading to Russia 2018, Mexico was also placed as one of the countries that requested the most tickets, although at that time they were relegated to fourth place, behind Peru.

Eventually, the organization reported that Mexico had been the sixth country that had been able to acquire the most tickets, with more than 60 thousand tickets, behind of Russia (871,797), U.S (88,825), Brazil (72,512), Colombia (65,234) and Germany (62,541).

Furthermore, it is necessary to mention that the tricolor tide that appears in the stands each World Cup does not only represent the statistics presented by FIFA, since a large percentage of the sales registered in the United States corresponds to the Mexican hobby.

Mexico is usually one of the countries that transports the most fans to the World Cup (Photo: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov)

In accordance with The financial, about a third of tickets purchased within the United States for the Brazil World Cup 2014 they corresponded to Mexican-American followers, a sector of the statistics that is not yet accounted for by FIFA.

For this reason, Mexico is expected to equal the numbers of the last world Cup, when they were recorded around 44 thousand fans. According to the Embassy of qatar in Mexican territory, the projection of attendees for the next World Cup will be 50 thousand followers, approximately, a record in attendance for the Aztecs.

The way to enter among the ticket applicants for Qatar 2022 is through this link on the FIFA web portal. Only six tickets can be requested per game and a maximum of 60 for the same zip code; however, the request will be confirmed randomly and may be rejected, successful, or partially successful.

