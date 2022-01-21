Mexico among the countries with the highest number of ticket requests for the Qatar World Cup

FIFA confirmed that it has received 1.2 million requests of tickets for the Qatar World Cup 2022 During the first 24 hours of the process sale which will last until February 8.

Qatar, Argentina, Mexico, United States, United Arab Emirates, England, India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and France are the countries from which the greatest number of requests have been registered.

For the final, which will take place on December 18, 2022 at the Stadium of lusail, have requested more than 140 thousand locations and for the opening match more than 80 thousand.

FIFA reminded that the only official website where tickets can be legitimately obtained is FIFA.com/en/tickets and that the date on which requests are sent is irrelevant because all tickets will be allocated once the request phase is completed. .

In the event that the demand exceeds the quota Available for the national or international market, tickets will be awarded by lottery.

All applicants will receive a warning before Tuesday March 8, in which they will be informed if their petition has been accepted in whole or in part, or if it has been rejected, and both the instructions to be followed and the deadline to pay the assigned tickets will be provided.

With information from EFE