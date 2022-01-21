Meet the luxurious mansion of Leonardo DiCaprio valued millions of dollars

Leonardo DiCaprio, American actor, film producer, and environmentalist; once again he has been able to do good business with one of his properties, in this case a Mansion. The actor has received numerous awards such as an Oscar for best actor; a BAFTA Award, three Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Award, the Silver Bear, and a Chlotrudis Award. As of 2019, the producer’s films have grossed an estimated $72 billion, and he has been eight times already considered one of the highest-paid actors in the world.

Leonardo Dicaprio He began his career, in the early 1990s, appearing in television commercials before acting in recurring roles on television series. DiCaprio made his film debut in the sci-fi/horror comedy “Critters 3” in 1991, and received critical acclaim for his performance in “This Boy’s Life” in 1993. However, the actor achieved worldwide fame for the James Cameron’s 1997 film, Titanic. It is because of this that the actor has been able to acquire numerous properties and today we present his mansion.

Recently Leonardo Dicaprio sold for $10.3 million, a Mansion for which he paid only $1.6 million dollars. The actor had been trying to sell the Malibu house he bought in 1998 for several years and finally succeeded at a higher price than expected. The property has an extension of 1,765 square feet, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Image: The Opinion

Some of the luxuries of the imposing Mansion from DiCaprio They are the foyer, the extravagant kitchen, the dining room, the living room, a main room, a TV room, among other rooms. The kitchen is semi open and has excellent lighting; also equipped with gray cupboards and high-end appliances.

Image: The Opinion

As for the master bedroom of the former Mansion from Leonardo Dicaprio, this one has access to a balcony, it has more than enough space to install a bed and a living room. Thus, from the main bedroom you have very nice views of the sea. On the other hand. The exterior, in its 6,893-square-foot lot, enjoys a terrace, a Jacuzzi and spectacular views of the sea, even having private access to the beach.