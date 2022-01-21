Meet the Comoros team, the squad that eliminated Ghana from the African Cup of Nations

The Comoros team will now have to face Cameroon in the round of 16.

In his first official competition at the highest level, Comoros caught the attention of the football world for his great performance in the first round of the African Cup of Nations.

Located in group C, which promised to be the ‘group of death’ for having Morocco, Gabon and Ghana, Comoros surprised, beat the Ghanaian team 3-2 on the last day of the group stage and qualified for the round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams. Morocco (7 points) and Gabon (5) advanced undefeated.

Comoros national team before facing Ghana in the African Cup of Nations Getty Images

The match against Ghana it was a real battle on the field for the classification. Comoros counted in his favor with the expulsion of André Ayew, jersey number 10 of the opposing team, to win 3-2. The hero of the classification was Ahmed Mogni, who plays for Annecy in the French third division. He scored two goals in the second half, including the winning one in the 40th minute.

In addition to not having any outstanding players in international football, unlike most CAN teams, Comoros is in its first official competition at the highest level in history, which makes qualification even more important for the country of about 800 thousand inhabitants.

Comoros became an independent country from France in 1975 and founded its soccer federation in 1979, but CAF and FIFA membership only came in 2005. The first official competition for the Comoros national team is precisely this year’s CAN .

To try to go further, Comoros counts on the goals of its main player, El Fardou Ben. The striker, who scored the opening goal in the historic win over Ghana, is the country’s top scorer with 15 goals. He is an idol of the Red Star of Serbia, where he has 73 goals and 37 assists in 160 games.

In addition to him, another central figure in the Comoros national team is midfielder Youssouf M’Changama, jersey 10. Since making his debut in 2010 at the age of 20, he has made 43 appearances for the national team and scored 9 goals. No other player has crossed the 40-game mark to date.

How did you get to the African Cup?



To guarantee the first qualification in history for the CAN, the Comoros team finished second in group G of the qualifiers, played between 2019 and 2021. Egypt was the undefeated leader of the group, while Comoros beat Kenya and Togo. The campaign was two wins, three draws and one loss.

Cup performance

In the African Cup of Nations, the Comoros national team began its participation with a defeat against Gabon (1-0) and later fell to Morocco (2-0) before qualifying against Ghana, in what turned out to be a true feat. .

The challenge in the Round of 16

Seeking to prolong their first participation in the CAN, Comoros will face a big challenge in the Round of 16. Next Monday, the rival will host the tournament, the famous Cameroonian team, which is undefeated in the tournament and has names like Eric Choupo-Moting of Bayern Munich and Vincent Aboubakar, a former Porto player.