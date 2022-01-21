Maxi Meza, summoned by Argentina for duels against Chile and Colombia

The selection of Argentina summoned Maximilian Meza29-year-old offensive player, for the next matches against chili Y Colombia as part of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup 2022as announced this Friday by Albiceleste on its official Twitter account.

The technician Lionel Scalloni summoned table in place of striker Joaquin Correa, injured in a recent match with Inter Milan.

Known as the ‘Emperor’, table accumulates a total of ten international caps with the Argentine team, without having scored any goal to date.

The soccer player, a native of the Argentine province of Corrientes (northeast), currently plays in the ranks of the Monterey Stripeda Mexican team that he arrived in 2019 from Independiente de Avellaneda.

tablewho plays across the attacking front, either as an attacking midfielder or as a winger on both wings, has played a total of 20 games this season, scoring five goals and dishing out another five assists.

The Emperor debuted in an official match with the Albiceleste on March 27, 2018 at the orders of George Sampaoli, reaching four games in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

His last participation with the Argentine team was on November 21, 2018, in a friendly against Mexico.

table will be the last member of a call in which he will not be Leo Messifocused on playing as soon as possible with PSG.

The combined albiceleste will be measured next January 27th in view of chili in the city of Calama and the February 1st will face Colombia in the Argentine Cordoba.

