‘Matrix Resurrections’: Who is who in the new film by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss?

Put on your black glasses because ‘Matrix Resurrections’ is already in theaters! The new installment of the franchise that revolutionized science fiction, leaving its mark on pop culture, brings back Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity.

One of the films that marked the history of the seventh art thanks to the innovation of its special effects, raising the bar for science fiction, it was without a doubt Matrix. And since then, Keanu Reeves Y Carrie-Anne Moss they returned to Neo and Trinity, their respective characters, as one of the most beloved couples by the fandom and now they are back with Matrix Resurrections. This new installment is directed by lana wachowski and although he took on the task of bringing back some familiar faces from this same saga, he also took time with the writers David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon to introduce new characters, therefore, actors who debut in this cyber world. That is why we are going to tell you who is who in this new installment.

Keanu Reeves is Neo

Of course the role of Neo is and will be Keanu Reeves, although on this occasion he will face new challenges, mainly the recovery of his memories and incidentally, new villains who promise to be stronger and more dangerous than the old Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving).

Carrie-Anne Moss is Trinity

One of the emblematic characters of the saga also has the actress who has given life to him all these years, of course we are talking about Trinity, interpreted by Carrie-Anne Moss, who like Keanu Reeves, likes to do most of her action scenes in this franchise, a detail that already puts her above other actors in Hollywood.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus

Not all of the original actors are back, but that doesn’t mean newcomers will disappoint. Proof of this is his own Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who stops Matrix Resurrections took over the young version of the mighty Morpheus, a character who in the first installments was Neo’s guide (Keanu Reeves) and was played by Lawrence Fishburne.

Erendira Ibarra as Lexy

And of course we must mention the Mexican actress Erendira Ibarra, who debuts in this cybernetic universe as Lexy, a member of the commando led by Bugs (Jessica Henwick) and those who have the mission to rescue Neo (Keanu Reeves).

Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe

The first time we met Niobe, leader of the Resistance, was at The Matrix Reloaded. She was also in love for a while with Morpheus (Lawrence Fishburne), but this did not really happen any more. And luckily for the numerous fandom, Matrix Resurrections convinced Jada Pinkett Smith to resume this role.

Lambert Wilson is The Merovingian

If you consider yourself a fan who gets nostalgic very quickly, then tie yourself up because Matrix Resurrections also brought back lambert wilson like the Merovingian. This character is an information broker, almost like a mafia leader within this cyber world.

Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson

It was in The Matrix Reloaded where they introduced Daniel Bernhardt’s Agent Johnson and after skipping Matrix: Revolutions, finally he put on the black suit again with his characteristic black glasses to try to assassinate our protagonists.

Jessica Henwick is Bugs

Every gamer or lover of cybernetics has had to deal with all kinds of errors (also known as bugs in English). And what Matrix Resurrections it takes place within a codified world, of course there would have to be a character that represents all these failures and for that it came Jessica Henwick, who plays Bugs (yes, that’s his name).

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Sati

This is not the first time that Sati appears in history, this character debuted in Matrix: Revolutions and was played by Tanveer K. Atwal. Everything changes in the Matrix and this gave way to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was in charge of giving life to the daughter of the Rama-Kandra and Kandra programs.

Neil Patrick Harris is The Analyst

The nice one Neil Patrick Harris put on his therapist glasses to step into the shoes of The Analyst, a character who interacts with Thomas Anderson, aka Neo (Keanu Reeves) and tells him that the word “crazy” is not used in his therapy room. Will he turn the protagonist’s perception upside down by taking advantage of the fact that he does not remember anything of his past in Matrix Resurrections?