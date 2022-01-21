Marmon Retail Solutions acquires two companies

Big Red Rooster Flow and Project CSI expand the group’s service portfolio

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marmon Retail Solutions, a Berkshire Hathaway company, has expanded its service offerings with the acquisition of Big Red Rooster Flow (BRRF) and Project CSI, effective November 18, 2021. Terms not were revealed.

Together, BRRF and Project CSI are one of the largest providers of comprehensive program construction and management services to the fuel retail, drug retail and fast food restaurant channels. Their services include retail site surveys, site branding and refurbishment, procurement of all materials necessary for project execution, and general management of strategic branding programs.

Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, BRRF uses a proprietary software program that integrates with its clients’ systems to help retailers monitor programs and manage their brands. Headquartered in Fishers, Indiana, Project CSI manages the installation of interior and exterior branding and remodeling programs at retail sites across the US using contracted equipment. The company also provides ongoing auditing services to ensure brand accuracy and overall program execution.

BRRF’s Rob Mead and Project CSI’s Chris Pratt will continue to lead their respective companies.

“We are excited to have BRRF and Project CSI join our group of companies,” said Jason MacGregor, group president of Marmon Retail Solutions. “Both have earned an excellent reputation for providing innovative and reliable services. Together, they will significantly strengthen Marmon Retail Solutions’ offerings and help us continue to grow in service to our valued customers.”

Marmon Retail Solutions provides branded retailers and marketers around the world with comprehensive products and services for a variety of retail environments. The group includes LA Darling, DCI Marketing, Trade Fixtures, Eden, Retail Space Solutions, Commercial Zone, Store Opening Solutions, Unarco Industries, Artform Creative and Cannon Equipment.

Marmon Retail Solutions is part of Marmon Holdings, Inc., which comprises 11 groups and more than 100 stand-alone businesses with total annual revenues of $10 billion. Marmon’s more than 20,000 team members serve various industries and markets around the world. Marmon is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information on Marmon Retail Solutions, visit www.marmonretailsolutions.com.

