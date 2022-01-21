Mario Party Superstars keeps the pulse of Pokémon remakes in tight Japan sales

Nintendo continues to be the absolute protagonist both in consoles and in software, leaving a top of monochrome games.

This week we have a fairly tight sales top for some of the most successful launches in Japan. Last week, Mario Party Superstars stole the crown from Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Glistening Pearl after remaining the best-selling games for seven consecutive weeks.

Mario Party Superstars remains for the second consecutive weekThe fun party game Mario and his friends has managed to consolidate the position for the second week with some remakes of Pokémon that remain very close from the second position. Third and fourth place are occupied by two of the big best sellers of Nintendo Switch, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe barely a thousand copies apart from each other.

Game sales in Japan (cumulative)

[NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 22,108 (793,683)

[NSW] Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Gleaming Pearl – 19,129 (2,454,455)

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 18,505 (4,713,464)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 17,684 (4,373,799)

[NSW] Minecraft – 12,986 (2,475,523)

[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 11,948 (7,149,014)

[NSW] Big Brain Academy: Battle of Wits – 10,895 (223,428)

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 10,064 (3,044,438)

[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 9,864 (2,570,479)

[NSW] 51 Worldwide Games – 6,845 (906,012)

The top of games, shared by Gematsu, is dyed red again, with the ten positions occupied by titles for Nintendo Switch and most of them owned by Nintendo itself, except for Minecraft, from Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! and the particular case of Pokémon Shiny Diamond / Shiny Pearl, owned by The Pokemon Company, which is co-owned by Nintendo.

Nintendo Switch OLED is once again the best-selling console in JapanIn the field of hardware there are not too many surprises, Nintendo Switch remains the leader with its OLED model as high achiever week after week, while the Lite version would again be the least sold of the three. PS5 ranks second in the console families, while Xbox Series S sneaks between the disc and digital model of the new generation of PlayStation.

Console sales in Japan (cumulative)

Nintendo Switch OLED – 48,824 (993,807)

Nintendo Switch – 29,131 (17,867,356)

Nintendo Switch Lite – 16,568 (4,497,478)

PlayStation 5 – 12,996 (1,090,990)

Xbox Series S – 1,848 (57,446)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,457 (204,152)

New 2DS LL (Includes 2DS) – 489 (1,180,714)

Xbox Series X – 419 (74,265)

PlayStation 4–17 (7,819,277)

