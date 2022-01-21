Majora’s Mask is coming to Nintendo Switch in February

With Banjo-Kazooie now available on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, now it’s the turn of the next Nintendo 64 game to hit the service. As revealed in a press release offered by Nintendo of America, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask will be the next game featured in landing on Nintendo Switch as part of the subscription service offering.

Join Link in his quest to prevent the world of Termina from being doomed to an unfortunate outcome: in three days, the moon will crash into him and destroy everything in its path. Using the magical Ocarina of Time, Link must travel back in time and relive the same three days over and over again to prevent the cataclysm. Explore every corner of Termina and delve into dangerous dungeons, treacherous mountains, poisonous swamps, a ghostly desert and a vast ocean. All in order to defeat Skull Kid! On your journey back and forth through time you will learn the daily routines of the people you meet and gather information to help them. Bring together couples in love, find a place where an ambitious deku can open a business, recover stolen objects and much more. If you get to the right place at the right time, you may be rewarded for your efforts. But your time is limited, and you’ll only be able to help a certain number of people before the three-day cycle comes to an end and starts all over again. On your travels you will be able to accumulate a whole collection of skins: some are mere add-ons, but others will give you certain abilities that you would not normally possess. Take advantage of them to communicate with animals, move with the agility of a rabbit or even transform into a completely different species. Become a deku, goron, or zora and use their abilities to soar through the skies, roll across the land, or swim through the sea.

