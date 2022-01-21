Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are ‘COPYCATS’ of wild ex-partner Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton, actor’s son claims

MACHINE Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are “COPYCATS” of wild ex-partner Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton, according to the actor’s son.

Harry James Thornton criticized the newly engaged couple for copying Billy Bob, 66, and Angelina, 46.

While speaking to Page Six, Harry was asked to respond to MGK’s claim that he wears a vial of Megan’s blood around his neck.

Angelina and Billy Bob previously made headlines for wearing each other’s blood in vials around their necks during their high-profile romance.

Harry, 27, jokingly told the outlet: “Ah, they’re copycats!”

The Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules star further reflected on the infamous jewelry her father and former stepmother wore, saying, “I thought it was a necklace.

“Now… I think it’s gross to have someone’s DNA around your neck all day. It’s definitely interesting.”

Harry added that he found the parallels between MGK and Megan, Billy Bob and Angelina’s relationship amusing.

“He Set Trends,” E! star said of his father.

“I think that’s amazing. I can appreciate that.

TREND MARKERS

Billy Bob and Angelina, who were married from 2000 to 2003, shocked the world when they wore blood trinkets.

In June 2018, the Sling Blade actor spoke to People about the blood pendant after their breakup: “Necklaces were a very simple thing, ‘Hey, let’s just prick our fingers with a pen and smear some blood on there and when we’re away from each other, we’ll wear the necklace.’”

He concluded: “It was that easy. But when it came out in the press, it sounded like we had a bucket of blood around our necks.”

In addition to Harry, Billy Bob shares his son William, 28, with his ex-wife Pietra Dawn Cherniak.

The actor is also the father of children Amanda, 42, with his ex Melissa Lee Gatlin and Bella, 17, with his wife Connie Angland.

Meanwhile, Angelina shares six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt, 58.

BLOOD PARTNER

In February 2021, 30-year-old MGK shared a clasp from a necklace that he claimed had a drop of Megan’s blood on it.

He wrote at the time: “I wear your blood around my neck.”

Megan, 35, continued to fuel rumors about the couple’s obsession with blood when she said they “drank each other’s blood” after their engagement.

Earlier this month, the Jennifer’s Body actress shared a video of the romantic proposal, captioning her post, “July 2020, we sat under this banyan tree. We ask for magic.

“We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short and hectic period of time.

“Unaware of the work and sacrifices that the relationship would require of us, but intoxicated by love. And karma.

The Transformers star continued: “Somehow, a year and a half later, after we walked through hell together and laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.

“And as in all the lives before this one, and as in all the lives that will follow, I said yes.”

